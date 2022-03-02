Meet our diarist
Name: Anita Vandyke
Location: Sydney
Anita Vandyke is a rocket scientist and medical doctor and most importantly, mother to Vivian. She was born in Guangzhou, China, raised in Australia, and currently splits her time between Sydney and San Francisco. She writes about motherhood, zero waste living and minimalism on Instagram and on her website. She is the author of “A Zero Waste Life” and “A Zero Waste Family”
Her zero-waste lifestyle started in July 2015 when she says was going through a “quarter-life’ crisis.” Despite experiencing corporate success, she says she felt she needed to align more closely with her core values in daily life. She turned toward minimalism and zero waste living, starting her Instagram account as a visual diary to keep track of the changes she was making.
Day 1
I brought my zero waste kit to work today, which includes a reusable coffee cup, a spork, foldable tote bag and a bottle. Even though I am an environmentalist, I often find it hard to reduce my waste when out and about, but my zero-waste kit helps to reduce everyday plastic waste, preventing single-use items from going into landfills.
I brought out my zero-waste kit when having lunch. I did get some funny looks from the restaurant staff, but I explained that I am trying to reduce my waste and prevent plastic pollution. It gives me a huge boost when they say “That’s a great idea!”
I walked out with a smile on my face and a small discount on my takeaway coffee for using my reusable coffee cup.
Day 2
Today I walked to work instead of driving in an effort to reduce my carbon footprint. Luckily it was a sunny day. Walking is my favorite form of incidental exercise and I use a step counter app to monitor how many steps I take in a day. I try to walk or cycle to work at least three or four times a week. I pack my work items in a backpack and put on my sneakers and walk 30 minutes to work. It’s become a lovely habit to clear my head before and after work. As a doctor working in a major hospital, I crave silence and also time for myself. Walking is great for the environment and for my mental health.
I am currently saving up for an electric vehicle.
Day 3
Today is errand day! I batch my errands to reduce my driving. This can be a hassle because it does require a bit of planning, so I write a list of all the errands I need to do over a week and plan accordingly. Today I went to the post office to pick up some parcels, attended a Pilates class and also went to the grocery store as they were all located in the same area. At the start it did seem like extra work, but once I adopted this habit, it’s become second nature. Less driving also means saving money on petrol too, which is great for the bank account.
Day 4
I had a full day of work today and preparing dinner can be such a chore, it’s so tempting to just order takeaway food. To make it easier for myself, I prepared a vegetable and lentil soup using items from my pantry and fridge that were close to its use-by date (no food waste, please) and put it in a slow cooker. One of my favorite life hacks is to use a timer for my slow cooker, so that I have a hot meal ready for when I come home from work.
The goal is to eventually have solar panels on my house, which I am slowly saving for, but until then, I’ve been using a timer on my appliances which is a great way to save electricity.
Day 5
My husband and I had a family meeting to discuss our budget and our bills. Today we looked at every bill we get such as mobile phones, Internet and electricity providers and made the switch to the carbon-neutral option. It took a couple of hours to research and switch to companies which allow customers to carbon offset their bills. This was well worth the time because now we know our money is going toward a climate-conscious cause. Making the switch did seem tedious in the beginning, but just by spending a few hours looking at our bills, we ended up saving money too.
Day 6
Today is our weekly shop at the farmers market. The whole family loves going. It also encourages us to eat seasonally and organically, and reduces our food carbon miles. The stall holders love giving samples of their produce to my daughter. I bring my reusable produce bags and some straw baskets to fill them up with our favorite produce.
Day 7
I went for a hike with my family today. We try to go for a hike, swim or simply just sit in nature at least once a week. It’s so tempting to just sit at home watching television or go to the local mall, but by enjoying the outdoors and seeing how amazing Mother Nature is, I have come to appreciate that every step (no matter how small) is important in helping our planet.