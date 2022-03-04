“What we know is that, you know, from the U.S. economy, we don’t import a lot of Russian oil, but we are looking at options that we can take right now if we were to cut the U.S. consumption of Russian energy,” Psaki said. “But what’s really most important is that we maintain a steady supply of global energy.”
She later added that “certainly the rising price of oil and the impact on gas prices is one we are focused on.”
The clamor in Congress over a ban has come from both parties, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Imported Russian crude makes up only a small fraction of the U.S. oil market, but if countries in Europe and elsewhere adopted similar sanctions, it could cause gas prices to spike.