Frogs. Tiny frogs everywhere. Compost success!

This morning, I saw frogs and worms enjoying our nutrient rich compost. From what I read online, this is a good thing. Frogs, worms and bugs mean healthy compost. It took us only eight months.

Whoever has ventured deep into the world of composting will know that this is a love-hate relationship. Most of my food comes in its natural form and needs to be peeled, cooked, de-seeded or dehydrated, leaving lots of organic waste behind. If these leftovers were to end up mixed with other trash and in a landfill, they would begin to rot and emit methane.

To prevent this, I bought a home composter and added it to our tiny patio two years ago. Before this, I had been freezing my compost and taking it to the nearest composting organizations. I was truly excited about this ugly yet sexy barrel that came with 35 screws and took four hours to assemble, only to discover that composting takes a lot of patience.