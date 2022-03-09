Meet our diarist
Name: Valeria Hinojosa
Location: Miami
Age: 34
Back in the day, I used to be a private banker. Yup, you read that right. I was part of the 9-to-5 rat race.
It was precisely that job that shook my core and woke me up, helping me realize that even if I was getting bigger bonuses and moving up the corporate ladder, my happiness was decreasing.
Seven years ago, I took a leap of faith and decided to quit my job the day I got a juicy promotion. My boss and colleagues were shocked, but I finally got the freedom I was craving. I was able to write about topics that truly matter to me: ethical fashion, plant-based foods, nontoxic beauty and sustainable travel. Soon after I quit, my savings dissolved, I declared bankruptcy and lived on my mother’s couch for eight months. Those were tough times, but instead of knocking me down, they gave me the strength to follow my calling.
Today, I focus on being happier than yesterday, learning and growing every day, and working on my business as a full-time eco-conscious travel and lifestyle blogger.
Day 1: Electric car trouble
My husband, Santiago, has been traveling for more than two weeks and, today, I got to pick him up from the airport. I had planned a romantic date only to realize — halfway to the arrivals doors — that our electric car was low on energy. Our plans quickly went from dinner and a movie to desperately searching for a charging station and then sitting in the car for 40 minutes eating a vegan cookie I had in my purse while our car charged.
We’re somewhat used to this experience, since Miami doesn’t have many charging stations. Our building didn’t let us install one in the parking lot, and sometimes I forget to fill our battery on time.
Miami is simply one of those cities where the public transportation network isn’t as developed as in other places around the world. Here, you need a car. Last year, we decided to switch from a hybrid car to an electric vehicle. Although the planet is still at the early stages of transitioning to renewable energy, we’re always looking for ways to lower our carbon footprint.
Day 2: When reusables backfire
Today, Santiago and I had to run some errands around town. When we finally had time for a late lunch, we searched for a vegan restaurant nearby using HappyCow, an app that maps plant-based options worldwide.
We love cooking and rarely dine out, but when we do leave the house for a bite, I make sure to bring all my reusables with me. I carry a purse and a separate cotton tote bag for my portable coffee mug, refillable water bottle, bamboo cutlery, washable metal straw, sealable salad bowl, dessert container … you name it! I have tools and containers for every situation to limit having to use any unnecessary single-use plastic items.
Once we got to the restaurant, I ordered a few vegan options, including a smoothie. I asked the manager if they could serve it in my reusable mug, but after taking the first sip, I realized that they had mixed-up my order. Suddenly, she came out of the kitchen with the right order, but it was in a plastic cup.
Being perfectly sustainable isn’t realistic, but hey, we have to keep trying. Especially now that more restaurants and coffee shops are open to accepting reusables again. Because of the pandemic, most places rejected my reusables every time I asked. I found that most small business owners, sustainable stores and vegan coffee shops were always happy to accept them. Another reason to support small businesses!
Day 3: Using sustainable packing material
This morning, I helped our small team of four seal each of our CBD bottles with plant-based wax by hand. It took us a few hours to seal 200 bottles but, believe it or not, I kind of enjoy these moments.
Here’s a little behind-the-scenes on our company: As the pandemic started, we decided to launch Intū, a CBD company. All our boxes are made from recycled cardboard and printed with algae ink (which makes them compostable) our labels are seed paper (yes, you can plant them), and our products are plastic-free (we provide a vegan wax seal on a biodegradable cork, making a difference in a market oversaturated with plastic droppers).
Day 4: Composting goals
Frogs. Tiny frogs everywhere. Compost success!
This morning, I saw frogs and worms enjoying our nutrient rich compost. From what I read online, this is a good thing. Frogs, worms and bugs mean healthy compost. It took us only eight months.
Whoever has ventured deep into the world of composting will know that this is a love-hate relationship. Most of my food comes in its natural form and needs to be peeled, cooked, de-seeded or dehydrated, leaving lots of organic waste behind. If these leftovers were to end up mixed with other trash and in a landfill, they would begin to rot and emit methane.
To prevent this, I bought a home composter and added it to our tiny patio two years ago. Before this, I had been freezing my compost and taking it to the nearest composting organizations. I was truly excited about this ugly yet sexy barrel that came with 35 screws and took four hours to assemble, only to discover that composting takes a lot of patience.
It took us eight months to see what used to be food turn into fertilizer. The only problem is that we do have big appetites, and very quickly our tumbler began to overflow. Luckily, I got a Food Cycler (perfect for those who live in an apartment or don’t have space for a garden compost bin), which helps dry and crush food scraps, turning them into fresh fertilizer in a matter of hours using very little energy.
Day 5: A trip to the dermatologist
Headed to the dermatologist today. I’m going after trying many different natural remedies and nontoxic creams.
I love spending time under the sun, whether it’s watering the plants in our garden, walking on the boardwalk, or going to the ocean. Unfortunately, I developed a series of spots across my face. Known as melisma, they’re not dangerous but they do bother me.
I got there on time, waited for 40 minutes until they could see me, sat in front of the doctor, and with just one look at my skin she proposed a $3,000 treatment and 12 depigmentation products worth $1,000. Twelve products! Who uses 12 facial products every day? Both the nurses and the doctor spoke and moved so rapidly, I didn’t realize what was happening until one of them was kind enough to ask if I needed time to read all the ingredients in the products.
They gave me 10 minutes to read, so I opened my go-to apps: Think Dirty and EWG’s Healthy Living. Petrolatum, paraffin, parabens … and many other words I couldn’t even pronounce. I ended up opting for one laser treatment plus two of the most “natural” products on the list.
Will any of these ingredients interact with my thyroid disease? Or trigger an allergic reaction? How will my health react to this in the long run? Why do I feel doctors don’t ask the right questions, like “How’s your diet?” “What type of lifestyle do you have?”
Day 6: Creating an online shop
This morning, I decided to sell my closet. Yes, both used and new pieces from sustainable and ethical brands I support, with all funds going toward nature preservation.
Giving back to my community is very important, which is why I co-created the Yindah Foundation a year ago to protect the Bolivian forests, fauna and Indigenous communities after the 2019 wildfires consumed over 5 million hectares of nature. Fundraising efforts are becoming more difficult by the day. We were given the news that one of our major donors has been radio silent and nonresponsive to our contact, even after months of committing to do so.
This unexpected blow meant that we’ll have to put some natural preservation projects on hold while we figure out how to fill that money gap. Selling my closet and inspiring more people to buy second hand while using the funds for something profound seems like a good first step. My followers have been asking for a closet sale for a while so, today, I added a small shop on my website.
Day 7: Looking to the future
Today, I went back to the meditation app I’ve used for years — Insight Timer.
I have a confession: Occasionally, I can be a bit of a workaholic. Between shooting stills, editing videos, writing for my platforms, growing an eco-company and a foundation, I sometimes forget to take time for myself. I love my job but work shouldn’t be all that matters in life. This reminder usually hits me when I’m reaching a saturation point, sending alerts that manifest as headaches, fatigue, anxiety or crankiness. We’re a generation of overworked and stressed people, which is why learning to work better (instead of working more) should be the objective.
I also enrolled in a new virtual workshop to learn about the impact that toxins and poor lifestyle habits have on our brain, body and spirit. Our mental and spiritual health are just as important as our physical health. If we don’t create a space for relaxation and wellness, our bodies will begin to react to the accumulation of stress.
Whenever I come to this realization, I make space to do some yoga or meditate (even if it’s the middle of the day), go to the beach to look at the ocean instead of a screen, cook something, or enjoy a glass of vegan wine (yes, not all wine is vegan) with some smooth tunes in the background. Picking up a book or walking the dogs work wonders, too.
I also made the decision today to leave Miami, the place I’ve called home for 14 years. My husband and I sat down and began discussing, visualizing and manifesting lifestyles that would bring out the best in us. Right there we realized the role that location and society play in our mental and spiritual health. Hopefully, this move will be a step in the right direction.