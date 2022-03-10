While noting the significant drop in air pollution from power plants and other sources since the passage of the Clean Air Act in 1970, Regan said more work needs to be done to clean up the unhealthy air that often hits the poorest neighborhoods and those of color the hardest.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“While we continue to see the important leadership you’re demonstrating to reduce pollution, power plants remain the largest stationary sources of harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide,” Regan said at CERAWeek, an annual energy conference, noting that an estimated 8,000 people die prematurely every year from power plants’ air pollution.

“Folks, I’ve thought long and hard about this,” he continued. “I know it’s complex. We think there’s a way to do it that protects public health and continues to give you the certainty you need to expedite a clean energy future.”

Regan arrived in Texas as the Biden administration struggles to achieve its goal of running the grid entirely on clean energy by 2035 in the face of resistance from the Supreme Court and even members of his own party in Congress. While some of the EPA’s moves have been expected due to court orders and other deadlines, Regan said taking an “integrated and coordinated approach” to the decisions would create “regulatory certainty for long-term investments.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The agency will soon announce a proposal to compel power plants and factories to cut the emission of smog-forming pollution that gets blown across state lines, Regan said. The move is aimed at improving air quality in downwind states, such as those in New England and the Mid-Atlantic, that have no control over the pollution coming from the industrial Midwest.

Upwind states are often reluctant to cut cross-border pollution, said John Walke, the Natural Resources Defense Council’s clean-air director, “because it requires them to crack down on homegrown plants.”

The EPA is also considering tightening requirements on mercury, a dangerous neurotoxin, coming from power plants’ smokestacks. As his administration steps up efforts to write new air rules, Biden this week picked Joseph Goffman, a seasoned climate expert, to lead the EPA’s air office.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Regan also said the agency will propose a new rule aimed at stopping toxic contaminants in pits of ash from burned coal at closed-down power plants from leaching into drinking water and the environment.

“This is long overdue,” said Thom Cmar, an attorney with the law firm AltmanNewman, which represents environmental groups. “This should have been done under the Obama administration.”

These older coal ash impoundments, he added, “are some of the most dangerous.”

Even without climate regulation, the business of burning coal for electricity has collapsed over the past decade as cheaper gas, wind and solar projects come online. Since 2009, more than 260 coal plants switched to gas or ceased operations entirely, according to the Sierra Club.

Story continues below advertisement

Later this spring, Regan said, the EPA will publish a paper outlining ways gas-fired power plants can reduce their greenhouse gases. While those suggestions will not be legally binding, “it does frame the public dialogue on approaches to reduce climate pollution,” he said.

Advertisement

Despite the coal-plant closures, the power sector is still the nation’s second-biggest source of climate-warming emissions, with most of that carbon pollution coming out of the smokestacks of coal-fired plants.

So far, Biden has struggled to pass a major climate bill in Congress. Democratic leaders dropped a proposal prodding utilities to use solar, wind and other renewable energy after Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a key swing vote in the Senate, came out in opposition.

Story continues below advertisement

Across the street at the Supreme Court, conservative justices expressed skepticism that the EPA can go forward with sweeping climate regulations without more input from Congress.

The high court is weighing a challenge from GOP-led states and the coal-mining industry against the agency’s authority to regulate power plants’ greenhouse gas emissions. With three justices picked by Donald Trump, the current court leans even further to the right than the one that stopped Barack Obama’s plan to cut carbon pollution from the power sector.

Advertisement

The agency is in the middle of crafting carbon regulations for new and existing power plants that can withstand Supreme Court scrutiny. Regan expects to unveil a plan for that later this year, he said in Houston.