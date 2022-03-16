In the morning, I brush my teeth and use the washroom. We still use toilet paper, but I think another great alternative is a bidet. We do have one, but our toilet needs new screws to put it in. I also had one growing up, so I never thought it was weird to use. After that I get dressed for work. I’m lucky enough to work from home and have access to my mom’s closet for work clothes. She has a lot of great button-up tops, which are all I need because I just conduct meetings by Zoom, so I get to wear comfy pants (sometimes I wear my pajamas since nobody sees what you’re wearing below). My mom also has work shoes that I borrow when I need to. For dinner I make some delicious garlic and soy sauce stir-fried green beans. It was definitely one of my favorite dishes growing up, and my grandma would make it often for dinner. They are so crunchy and garlicky. My mom makes some delicious deep-fried tofu to go along with it. My brother surprises me with a thrifted Kate Spade purse he found at Plato’s Closet. It’s absolutely stunning and a great find as I’m trying to upgrade my closet to more of a professional wardrobe. I’ve been carrying a worn-out black backpack I got from my mom for a while. After work I head to the gym in our condo and work out for an hour and a half (mixture of cardio and weightlifting). I take a shower and just wash my body with a bar of soap from Lush since I washed my hair the other day.