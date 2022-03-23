The sun came out today, which made for a beautiful walk around the city. I had brunch with my friend Jeanne, founder of sustainable fashion brand Zazi Vintage, which uses nontoxic dyes and repurposes materials. I also grabbed coffee with the founder of a new platform at the intersection of Palestinian art, culture and sustainability. It was nice to be traveling solo but have a network of people blossoming in a new city. That’s the beauty of the eco-conscious community: There are people everywhere all around the world, with their own unique takes on how they live in ways that have less harmful impacts on the planet, and I always learn something new.

Today, I received a DM from someone who said they were disappointed that I traveled by plane because of the negative environmental impact of emissions. I chatted with them and let them know how traveling helped me feel connected to the earth and that I hope more sustainable methods of international travel become accessible soon. There’s nuance to everything, and I came to terms with the fact that it’s okay for people to have different values surrounding what is acceptable to them and what is not. I do at times feel pressure to restrict myself even more, but I don’t want to do so to people-please, because that wouldn’t be living in alignment with my values at the end of the day. However there is a balance of genuinely listening to feedback and reflecting on it and holding myself accountable without making excuses. I can offer myself grace, while also not overlooking how airplane travel does emit a lot of pollution and making changes to reduce my impact. Traveling is not a necessity, especially for vacation and not for work, and in many ways is inaccessible and a luxury, so it’s something I think about often.