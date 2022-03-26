Unusually high ocean temperatures, up to 7 degrees Fahrenheit above normal, likely triggered the event. It is the sixth massive bleaching the reef has suffered in two decades and the third since 2016. Back-to-back bleaching events in 2016 and 2017 affected two-thirds of the world’s largest reef.
“The pace at which bleaching events are now occurring on the Reef is a matter of huge concern,” Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Foundation said in a statement. “It clearly highlights the importance of transitioning rapidly to a low-carbon economy.
“It is too early to know the level of long-term damage that the bleaching has caused,” the foundation added, “because many corals will recover once thermal stress declines. However, based on what’s happened in the last five years, we would expect to see severe coral mortality in the shallowest regions of the worst affected reefs.”
The Great Barrier Reef is made up of 3,000 reefs that supported thousands of species of marine plants and animals. Although bleaching leads to scarring and death, the group added, parts of the reef can “begin to recover as coral communities re-grow and new coral larvae settle on the reef.”
Two years ago, researchers who analyzed the health of reef’s coral populations since 1995 concluded that warming has killed off half of them — and that these colonies may never recover.