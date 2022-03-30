The determination would cover minerals such as lithium, nickel, graphite, cobalt and manganese, allowing their producers to get assistance under the Defense Production Act’s Title III fund.

Story continues below advertisement

But the official said the presidential determination would not include loans or direct purchases of those minerals, financial tools common under Title III. Instead, the government would fund feasibility studies and productivity modernizations. The official also said that the determination would uphold “environmental, labor and Tribal engagement standards.”

Many executives of renewable energy and electric vehicle companies fear that shortages of these minerals could slow the development of their products, but many environmentalists oppose unsightly projects and fear their long-term damaging effects.

Advertisement

“Extraction can do more harm than go”d," said Bobby McEnaney, senior lands analyst with the Natural Resources Defense Counci“. "It’s essential that these measures not be exploited in ways that run roughshod over the commonsense safeguards we all depend on to protect our families, communities and all they support.”

Story continues below advertisement

McEnaney acknowledged that “shifting to electric vehicles is a key part of breaking our dependence on oil, confronting the climate crisis, ending our support for belligerent petro-states like Russia and helping our European allies do the sa”e."

But he said “what’s important now is that supplies of these strategic minerals be secured in ways that are reliable, durable and sustainable. Rather than just digging up or importing more, we should start with improved recovery and waste reduction throughout supply chai”s."

Advertisement

The mining industry welcomed the president’s expected comments.

“While the expected order itself may be limited in scope, the signal it sends to the markets and the world is clear,” said Rich Nolan, president and chief executive of the National Mining Association. “The minerals supply chain that will drive the electrification of our transportation sector and the energy transition is not only at risk from a perilous and growing import dependence, but the approaching minerals demand wave is set to strain every sector of the economy and requires an urgency in action from government and industry never before seen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nolan said new mines and mineral processing plants are needed. “What we need is policy to ensure we can produce them and build the secure, reliable supply chains we know we must have,” he said.

Advertisement

“Whenever a president shines a bright light on an issue like that, regardless of whether he gets all the details right, it’s helpful,” said James D. Calaway, chairman of Ioneer, a company seeking to mine and process lithium in Nevada. “We’ve very pleased that that’s happening.”

Calaway said Biden’s announcement could have an impact on “some early-stage projects, but for us it wouldn’t change significantly what we’re already well-advanced in doing.” He said his project could quadruple U.S. lithium output and ultimately provide enough lithium for 800,000 electric vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

But Ioneer’s effort to get permits has been tied up over a rare species of wildflower called Tiehm’s buckwheat. The Center of Biological Diversity in February persuaded the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect 910 acres of habitat for the flower, saying that “Ioneer would potentially destroy almost all of the habitat of the rare plant.”

Advertisement

The Defense Production Act was adopted by Congress in 1950 and signed by President Harry S. Truman during the Korean War. It gave the president the power to “shape national defense preparedness programs and to take appropriate steps to maintain and enhance the domestic industrial base.” Earlier, the War Power Acts adopted in 1941 and 1942 gave President Franklin D. Roosevelt the authority to marshal goods and businesses during the country’s involvement in World War II.

The Defense Production Act gives the president authority to “create, expand or preserve” manufacturing capabilities for the industrial resources, technologies and materials needed to meet national security requirements, according to the Defense Department.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Biden and President Donald Trump invoked the DPA to help with the pandemic response and encourage pharmaceutical companies to focus their efforts.

Advertisement

Biden has also been concerned about the weakness of the U.S. supply chain and China’s strong position globally, especially when it comes to solar panels. South Korean companies are leaders in the electric-vehicle battery market.