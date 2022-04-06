Perspective

I am the founding director of the Uproot Project , a network of journalists of color working to bring diverse voices to the forefront of environmental reporting. Growing up, I invested in the liberal arts, shying away from anything I deemed “science-y,” including environmental studies. The irony is that I grew up with a mother who works in STEM, a father who deeply respects the earth and nature, and a family farm that depends on nutrient-rich soil for the business to survive. My dad loves to garden. He has a great appreciation for what the earth has to offer and what we have to offer it in return. I realize I learned a lot from him.

Today, I’m a big proponent of doing what I can in the form of little acts. If you are a person who is able to make big, sustainable changes in your life, I commend you. I feel very new to sustainable living and I’ve realized that giving myself grace is necessary for me to continue in my journey. Recycling, running errands in bulk, reducing my food waste, and using reusable bags, straws and water bottles are among the ways that I am trying to live sustainably. The shift to sustainable practices can be incredibly overwhelming to those new to it. These are my ways of caring for the Earth without burning out along the way.