Perspective

Meet Our Diarist
Name: Lucia Priselac
Location: Chicago
Age: 29
I am the founding director of the Uproot Project, a network of journalists of color working to bring diverse voices to the forefront of environmental reporting. Growing up, I invested in the liberal arts, shying away from anything I deemed “science-y,” including environmental studies. The irony is that I grew up with a mother who works in STEM, a father who deeply respects the earth and nature, and a family farm that depends on nutrient-rich soil for the business to survive. My dad loves to garden. He has a great appreciation for what the earth has to offer and what we have to offer it in return. I realize I learned a lot from him.
Today, I’m a big proponent of doing what I can in the form of little acts. If you are a person who is able to make big, sustainable changes in your life, I commend you. I feel very new to sustainable living and I’ve realized that giving myself grace is necessary for me to continue in my journey. Recycling, running errands in bulk, reducing my food waste, and using reusable bags, straws and water bottles are among the ways that I am trying to live sustainably. The shift to sustainable practices can be incredibly overwhelming to those new to it. These are my ways of caring for the Earth without burning out along the way.
Day 1
Today is meal planning day! I try to be conscious about food waste. I get the majority of my groceries from a company called Imperfect Foods. Imperfect Foods’ mission is to eliminate food waste and build a better food system for everyone by sourcing food items that aren’t aesthetically pleasing enough for grocery stores or foods where there is a surplus and won’t sell before the expiration date.
I end up eating seasonally more often than not, as Imperfect Foods often ends up with a surplus of fruits and vegetables that are in-season. For this box, they suggested English cucumbers, which immediately made me want to create some type of Mediterranean bowl. I love how Imperfect Foods forces me to be creative with my cooking. Finding new ways to cook the same ingredients is a fun adventure. Also, making sure to use all the ingredients before their expiration dates adds an extra layer of challenge. Some of my favorite recipes have been born out of an absolute desperation not to eat the same food prepared the same three ways I’ve cooked it for years (I’m looking at you, confit tomatoes).
Day 2
Today is a work and errand day for me. I’m traveling to a conference at the end of the week, so I need to wrap up a few projects before I leave. I also just recently moved from Seattle to Chicago, so I’m still furnishing and decorating my apartment. The start of my day is pretty simple. I take my dog on a walk around the block for his puppy potty time. Before I leave the house, I make coffee. I have a typical electric coffee pot, but I use a reusable wire filter instead of a paper one. For me, it was a small, sustainable switch. Also, coffee grounds are great for gardening, so I try to remember to sprinkle some into the dirt of my houseplants to help them survive my lack of a “green thumb.”
During my breaks from work, I peruse Facebook Marketplace. I love thrifting clothes and furniture, especially knowing that I am keeping my new finds out of the landfill. I find a side table and a desk chair that are exactly what I’m looking for. I ask the sellers if I can pick them up today so I can consolidate my errands into one big trip and not have to drive around the city for multiple days. They say yes, so we are in business!
Day 3
Today is not going as planned. I am stressed. When I’m stressed, I love to bake. I have two bananas from my previous Imperfect Foods box that are on the brink of going bad, and since it’s rainy and cold in Chicago, I decide to make banana bread. It is satisfying to make something with my hands, and there’s the added benefit of saving the bananas while knowing I’ll have a comforting baked good at the end.
I try to keep most of my dry goods, like my flour and sugar, in resealable Mason jars and other containers to extend their shelf life and make them more visible in my cabinets. I’m on the shorter side, so if food gets pushed to the back of my cabinet it can be lost forever or until I do a deep clean. Using clear, reusable food storage containers helps me limit my food waste and keeps my grocery bill down.
During stressful days like today, it can be hard to remain even a little environmentally conscious because of everything else happening inside my brain. I’ve tried to incorporate self-soothing techniques like baking with little sustainable practices like using fruits on the brink in my bakes or repurposing leftover pie dough to make something small instead of just throwing it away.
Day 4
It's been raining in Chicago for the past few days, so my puppy and I haven’t been able to take a long walk. Luckily, there is a break in the weather today, which means it’s a park day! We love walking around the city, and he especially loves going to the park where he can run around and find sticks to chew. Sticks are one of the most environmentally friendly dog toys. My puppy is always determined to find the biggest stick he can and then try to run with it. He’s a corgi, so it's always entertaining watching him run with his little legs and big stick.
I love coming to the park with him because that means I am getting my body moving, too. It’s nice to be outside embracing the fresh air and the little bit of sunshine. I’ve been trying to think of moving my body less as exercise and more as joyful movement. It helps me be grateful that I have the ability to move and be active instead of feeling like it's a requirement. I’m trying to be more mindful about how I go about my life and not live for the “Instagram moment,” but to live for the betterment of myself and my surrounding environment.
Day 5
I decide that today is going to be a self-care day. I find that if I feel more centered and relaxed, I can focus on the things I need to accomplish for the remainder of the week. I think there is a certain stereotype around self-care where people think that it has to be long showers and fluffy robes. My version of self-care is a little different. While I do complete an extended version of my skin-care routine, I find that my self-care also consists of curling up with a book purchased from a used bookstore.
I love physically holding the books I’m reading. However, I know that paper books are not the best choice for the environment. I try to balance my desire to hold and read a physical book with my desire to practice sustainability. That’s where used bookstores come in handy: Fewer books end up in the landfill and more books end up on my bookshelves, which I see as a win-win. Just like thrifting, used bookstores can have some hidden gems. I found an almost brand new copy of “Tess of the D’Urbervilles,” which was a steal for me!
Day 6
Today is packing day for a conference I’m attending out of state. Instead of buying new, travel-size personal care items, I use reusable travel-size containers. I love these because you never have to worry about the size of your liquid containers, and it saves you a trip to the store every time you need airline-friendly liquids! I also try to use reusable packing squares to put my travel liquids in instead of single-use plastic bags. I keep all my travel accessories together, which helps me stay organized when preparing for a trip.
Even with my personal care items like my face wash and body wash, I try to be environmentally conscious. I look for clean and cruelty-free brands that have recyclable containers. Cruelty-free products are important to me. I have actively switched from using makeup brands that are not cruelty-free to ones such as Rare Beauty, which not only takes sensitive skin into mind when creating formulas but also is vegan and sustainably packaged. If the little things we do as individuals can make an impact on the environment, imagine the impact it would have if every company took that initiative.
Day 7
Today is travel day! I wake up earlier than usual to finish packing and get my puppy ready for his boarding stay with a dogsitter. My puppy and I go on a little walk around the block before we order our Lyft. I opt to do a multi-stop Lyft instead of driving my puppy to his sitter, driving back to my apartment, and then ordering another Lyft to the airport. Traveling while trying to be environmentally conscious is a challenge, as the transportation industry is one of the greatest greenhouse gas contributors.
When I travel, and especially when I fly, I try to lower my carbon footprint in other ways. Taking a car-share, carpooling, or getting on public transportation systems are all great ways to get to the airport without driving your own car. Getting an electronic boarding pass instead of printing a paper one saves the use of paper and ink (the latter of which is most likely not water-based). Little things, done however and whenever you can, make a big impact. And continuing to travel sustainably ensures we don’t lose sight of the world we are all collectively trying to save.