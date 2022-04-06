House panel to grill oil company executives on high gasoline prices

The top executives of six of the nation’s largest oil and gas companies will testify before Congress on Wednesday, at a time when high gas prices have become a political flashpoint in Washington and around the country.
Democrats on the panel are poised to argue that fossil fuel companies are using their soaring profits amid the war in Ukraine to enrich investors through stock buybacks and dividends, rather than to lower gas prices. Republicans are expected to instead blame President Biden’s climate change policies for higher energy costs for American families.
Rising gas prices pose a political liability for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections in November, when the party could lose control of Congress. Top Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), have huddled to discuss legislative strategies for curbing prices at the pump in recent weeks.
One idea under consideration is to tax the “windfall” profits that oil companies have reaped amid soaring crude oil prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), one of Congress’s most vocal climate advocates, has introduced a bill to impose such a tax, but its path forward is unclear.
While Democrats plan to hammer oil executives at Wednesday’s hearing to score political points, some energy industry analysts have said that it’s natural for gas prices to fall more slowly than crude oil prices. The trend is known as the “rockets and feathers" phenomenon in the industry.
Wednesday’s hearing is not the first time that oil executives have testified on Capitol Hill in the past year. The House Oversight and Reform Committee questioned the top leaders of ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Shell Oil about their alleged role in spreading disinformation about climate change at a blockbuster six-hour hearing in October.
The executives appeared virtually at that hearing, rather than attending in person. They are expected to participate virtually again on Wednesday.
