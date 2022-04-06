The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
House panel to grill oil company executives on high gasoline prices

Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee are expected to accuse fossil fuel firms of “price gouging,” while Republicans are expected to blame President Biden’s climate policies

By Maxine Joselow
Today at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil Corp., at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston on March 7. (F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg)

The top executives of six of the nation’s largest oil and gas companies will testify before Congress on Wednesday, at a time when high gas prices have become a political flashpoint in Washington and around the country.

The executives from BP America, Chevron, Devon Energy, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources and Shell USA are expected to face tough questions from Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee about their purported role in Americans’ pain at the pump. The national average price of regular gas was $4.18 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA, a decrease of 6 cents from a week earlier but still 35 cents more than a month ago and $1.31 more than a year ago.

Democrats on the panel are poised to argue that fossil fuel companies are using their soaring profits amid the war in Ukraine to enrich investors through stock buybacks and dividends, rather than to lower gas prices. Republicans are expected to instead blame President Biden’s climate change policies for higher energy costs for American families.

Rising gas prices pose a political liability for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections in November, when the party could lose control of Congress. Top Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), have huddled to discuss legislative strategies for curbing prices at the pump in recent weeks.

High gas prices present a big dilemma for Democrats

One idea under consideration is to tax the “windfall” profits that oil companies have reaped amid soaring crude oil prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), one of Congress’s most vocal climate advocates, has introduced a bill to impose such a tax, but its path forward is unclear.

While Democrats plan to hammer oil executives at Wednesday’s hearing to score political points, some energy industry analysts have said that it’s natural for gas prices to fall more slowly than crude oil prices. The trend is known as the “rockets and feathers" phenomenon in the industry.

Wednesday’s hearing is not the first time that oil executives have testified on Capitol Hill in the past year. The House Oversight and Reform Committee questioned the top leaders of ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Shell Oil about their alleged role in spreading disinformation about climate change at a blockbuster six-hour hearing in October.

The executives appeared virtually at that hearing, rather than attending in person. They are expected to participate virtually again on Wednesday.

