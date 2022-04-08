Why The Post created postcards showing Earth’s potential climate futures

How do you make climate change — and the dramatic projections from scientists about the threat of a warming globe — feel real and tangible to readers? Earlier this year, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a landmark report detailing the potential impacts of climate change. The report’s authors noted the world has a “brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”

But these projections, even when dire, can often feel abstract and far away. A team of Post reporters decided to visualize some of the IPCC’s projections by creating postcards of Earth’s climate futures. We talk to graphics reporter Aaron Steckelberg, climate reporters Sarah Kaplan and Brady Dennis, and designer Yutao Chen about how the story came together.

One of your goals for this project was to make some of the projections laid out in the U.N.’s climate report feel more tangible. Why those three locations, and how did you report out the scenarios for each one?

Sarah: We wanted to pick places that really represented the stark projections that are in this report — places that felt like they represent both the scale of the suffering that could happen by the year 2100 if we don’t do anything, as well as what can be saved if we take action.

We chose Yosemite because we wanted to talk about biodiversity, wilderness and the effects on nature. Yosemite is such an iconic place. The image of Yosemite Valley with the Half Dome, that’s an image that many American readers are familiar with, and so seeing that image change under the different scenarios will hit home in an emotional way.

Lagos is projected to become the most populous city in the world by 2100. If you read the IPCC report, it’s quite clear that African countries are going to experience some of the worst impacts from climate change, even though they have contributed the least to emissions — less than 3 percent of global emissions come from Africa. Lagos, because of its prominence, because of the exponential growth that is expected, seemed like a good place to represent that, as well as what a city could look like if it adapts to climate change.

The future of the Marshall Islands is really entirely contingent on limiting warming as much as possible because a world that warms two and a half or three degrees Celsius, which is the path we’re on, life is potentially no longer even possible in the Marshall Islands and other small island states. For such a small country, they play a huge role in international climate negotiations, and they’re very vocal, especially in the development of the Paris agreement. They kind of led the charge to even have 1.5 [degrees Celsius] as a target. So it made sense to look at a place where warming beyond 1.5 is really a death sentence.

Brady: You asked about how we went about reporting it. One of the main things in trying to get past just the scientific jargon is to always remember what that translates into for real people in real places. Armed with what we had read and knew from the IPCC report, we just set out to talk to people in each of those places. What have you seen change? What are you worried about changing? What will this look like if this happens?

That was the guiding principle of the reporting — to share voices of people who are actually living through this. It was also to get across the point that the future isn’t written in stone. We are at this point where we do get to decide, to some extent, how bad things get or how much things change. This can go different ways, and a lot of it has to do with the decisions we make today and how we act or don’t act today. So I think hearing from people in those places makes that real in a way that the science by itself doesn’t.

Aaron and Yutao, what did that look like for you in terms of this process? Aaron, I did not realize that you actually designed the postcards.

Aaron: That was definitely one of the fun challenges about this, was to latch on to the aesthetic of postcards and the nostalgic feel that they bring to everyone and create something that looked plausible. And then how to take that same visual imagery and progress it through these different scenarios step by step, yet have it all fit together.

I think one of the really interesting key decisions we made was to start at present and then take it forward into sort of our worst possible scenario, and then we stepped back to a more optimistic one. We can still save a lot of what’s happening and still have something to look forward to in the future.

Yutao: Earlier, we talked about using video as a main platform to tell the story because you would assume that video tends to be more immersive than images. But when you juxtapose the [postcards] and line them up next to each other and show the transition of elements disappearing or elements changing, I think that visually echoed the message that the whole piece is trying to convey. That’s a really good decision that we made early on, and kudos to Aaron for being able to kind of tailor the postcards for both desktop and mobile so that we can deliver immersive experiences across different platforms. I think that’s the key to this project.

Aaron, when you were designing these, how did you check to make sure that your depictions were accurate? I’m looking at the Marshall Islands postcard, for instance, and you show the sea level rise there.

Aaron: It’s always a balance of what reality is and artistic license, especially when you do something as stylistic as these postcards. But we did have a mapping and reports we could look at. We did use specific geography that the island’s contours followed, research into what species of fish are being fished in that area and what crops were being used. All of that was foundational into what we ended up bringing to these pieces.

Sarah: At the end, we did a methods section to show these are the resources that we use, studies we pulled from, the people we talked to. We tried to pull projected impacts from the IPCC report. You can say that islands are expected to experience an X percent decline in their agricultural yields, but it’s hard to imagine what that means until you actually see food vanishing. And that’s what Aaron did really, really well. It’s not just something we pulled out of our hats, it all comes from peer-reviewed, scientific research.

Sarah, Brady, I know you’ve done a couple of live Q&As with readers. One question I see readers ask frequently is what they can do as an average person about climate change. How have you tackled this question? What do you want people to know?

Sarah: As individuals, we have a limited amount of power to change, to shift the trajectory, because so much of what causes climate change are emissions from these big systems: our energy system, our transportation system, our food system. As one person, you can’t change a whole system on your own. So I think that the lesson that really comes out of covering these reports and just covering climate and climate policy in general is that you are more effective and you can create more meaningful change when you’re part of a group.

So maybe that means banding together with members of your community to try to implement a composting program or to change zoning rules so that you can have more renewable energy. Or maybe that means banding together with your members of your company to help your company adopt more climate-friendly policies. Or maybe it means activism and going out in the streets protesting, or maybe it means getting involved in politics. I think it looks different for everyone, and it’s certainly not our job to say, “Here’s what everyone needs to do.” But definitely, you’re more powerful when you’re working with other people. As one person you can’t push, but if you have hundreds or thousands or millions of people pushing, you can start to see change.

Brady: I think people also want tangible small things they can do now. You can compost and you can drive an electric car and you can do all these things, and there’s no harm in that. And I suppose every little bit helps. But what Sarah’s saying is absolutely right. I think it’s important for us to make people understand that none of that alone is going to solve these sort of global, massive problems of the way that we’ve developed over time, of how we get our homes and businesses and cars and airplanes. And these are systemic things.

But there does seem to be power in numbers. I mean, Greta Thunberg and the movement by young people is one key example where that started very small and picked up huge steam. Does that result in huge changes? I don’t think we know the answer to that yet. But none of this, none of the policies that scientists say need to change, are going to be changed by a single individual. Climate change is this rare thing that’s a global problem and a long-term problem. So it’s not going to be solved by any one person, and it’s not going to be solved tomorrow — as much as that would be nice.

What else is on the horizon? What else should we be covering?

Brady: At the end of the day, what everyone worked on was: How do we make this sometimes seemingly complicated, far-off problem relevant to the people who come to The Post to read about this? How do we make it a really tangible thing — both the problems and the solutions that do exist? I think we just have to keep experimenting and looking for ways that we can connect with people in every medium, with as many voices from around the world as possible.

Sarah: Something that is important to me and Brady is always to make sure that the millions of people who are really experiencing the effects of climate change and are going to be and already are hardest hit are really front and center in our coverage. During the summer, I usually wind up going out and covering the natural disasters that are happening in the U.S. Brady was part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning project to document what climate change looks like around the world.

We’re really committed to talking to people who know what it looks like, then hopefully those kinds of stories will help readers visualize and imagine what those kinds of changes might mean for their own lives and for the people they care about and the places they care about. And that will motivate people who want to do something.

