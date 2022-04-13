Perspective

Since my friends and I are leaving for spring break over the next few days, we decide to throw all of our perishable snacks and food into our backpacks and have a picnic. The weather is beautiful, so we lay out a blanket on Stanford’s main quad and soak up some sun. Going to school across the country from my family has been hard at times, but the Northern California weather has been one of the nicest upsides. Instead of planning elaborate and wasteful activities, I always have the option to walk to the Stanford Cactus Garden, hike the Dish Loop Trail, or spend the day doing homework on the law school terrace. I round out my day by tagging along with my best friend to the gym with my trusty reusable water bottle and ear buds in tow. I say a final goodbye to my friends and head to sleep early for once so I can catch my morning flight back to Washington, D.C.