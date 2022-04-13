Perspective

Meet Our Diarist
Name: Sophia Kianni
Location: Palo Alto, Calif.
Age: 20
I am a climate activist studying environmental science and public policy at Stanford University. In middle school, I witnessed the devastating impact air pollution and climate change were having on my parents’ home country, Iran, and my experience inspired me to found Climate Cardinals, an international nonprofit working to make climate education more accessible to people who don’t speak English. As a result of my environmental advocacy, I was chosen to represent the United States as the youngest member on the inaugural United Nations Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.
I try to make choices to lessen my impact on the planet and reduce my carbon footprint, but it’s also important to know that the very concept of the carbon footprint was invented by an ad agency hired by fossil fuel companies to distract people from the huge amounts of pollution that Big Oil and gas companies produce. So while it’s important for everyone to do their part, those who pollute the most have an obligation to reduce the most.
Through my work at the United Nations, I am putting pressure on leaders to pass comprehensive climate legislation. I don’t believe in absolving personal responsibility; limiting your own consumption and recycling is always beneficial. But oftentimes the most impactful step we can take on an individual basis is to vote for elected officials who will champion progressive climate policies. Sustainability is not binary, and as an individual I strive for progress, not perfection, when it comes to climate-conscious living.
Day 1
It’s my last week of classes at Stanford! This quarter, I took courses on environmental history and water justice, climate change ventures, biosecurity, and Farsi. My biosecurity class is in the School of Medicine Alway Building, which is all the way across campus from my dorm, so I usually bike to get to class when I want to attend the lecture in person. When I wake up in the morning, I realize that my bike has a flat tire, so I borrow my best friend’s bike to get to class on time. Thankfully, I rent my bike from a green bike-sharing service that emphasizes sustainability by offering free repairs and preventing bike turnover.
After my lecture, I decide to bike to Trader Joe’s with some friends to get nonperishable snacks like walnuts and raisins for our dorms. None of us have cars, so we use our bikes to get around to the local shopping center and grocery stores. Trader Joe’s is one of my preferred grocery stores, as they have committed to cutting down plastic packaging and improving their resource management.
Midday, I have my final presentation for my Stanford Climate Ventures class, and I borrow my roommate’s blazer since I don’t want to buy a new professional outfit. I walk to the Graduate School of Business to meet with my team and present our company idea for a new sustainable method of electrochemically producing ammonia — a compound used to produce all nitrogen-based fertilizers. Current commercial ammonia production takes place via the century-old Haber-Bosch process, which uses fossil fuels and requires huge production facilities. The panel of venture capitalists seem very receptive to our business model, and I feel a breath of relief to be one step closer to spring break!
Day 2
I wake up early to walk to the dining hall to grab my signature breakfast of oatmeal, bananas and peanut butter before my Farsi class. I bring a Tupperware container so I can take some food back to my dorm without having to use the single-use to-go boxes Stanford offers us. After I finish my class, I am free for the rest of the day, so I decide to spend a few hours packing my belongings to prepare to go home for spring break. I also do my laundry using biodegradable laundry sheets and try (and fail) to fit my whole load of dirty clothes into one washer.
At lunch, I grab some apples and grapes from the dining hall as snacks for my dorm so I can reduce a trip to the grocery store. Stanford has created a One Plate, One Planet program that prioritizes climate-smart dining by reducing food waste and curbing deforestation through supply-chain sourcing decisions. The sustainability initiatives are still a work in progress, as Stanford is planning to get rid of to-go containers over the next few weeks to reduce landfill trash. The Beyond Meat burgers and tofu scrambles are some of my favorite protein options and have helped me stick to a mainly vegetarian diet at college.
Day 3
Since my friends and I are leaving for spring break over the next few days, we decide to throw all of our perishable snacks and food into our backpacks and have a picnic. The weather is beautiful, so we lay out a blanket on Stanford’s main quad and soak up some sun. Going to school across the country from my family has been hard at times, but the Northern California weather has been one of the nicest upsides. Instead of planning elaborate and wasteful activities, I always have the option to walk to the Stanford Cactus Garden, hike the Dish Loop Trail, or spend the day doing homework on the law school terrace. I round out my day by tagging along with my best friend to the gym with my trusty reusable water bottle and ear buds in tow. I say a final goodbye to my friends and head to sleep early for once so I can catch my morning flight back to Washington, D.C.
Day 4
I drag myself out of bed and head to San Francisco International Airport so I can fly home to McLean, Va., to visit my parents and their two lovebirds. As a thrifty student, I fly using United’s discounted 18-22 year-old flight program. I also offset my emissions through Conservation International’s partnership with United, which enables customers to purchase verified emission reductions through a carbon calculator for flights.
Obviously, this is not a perfect system, but I try my best to balance my identity as the homesick child of two lonely empty-nesters and an activist striving to live a more climate-conscious lifestyle. It would have been impossible for me to get home for this break without choosing to fly: Taking buses across the country would have taken 3-4 days of nonstop travel and cost several hundred dollars more.
After a short five-hour flight, I run to hug my dad, who was waiting with a bouquet of roses. Alongside missing my family and my bed, I am delighted to be back home, as I need to refill my reusable bottles of Youth To The People cleanser and OUAI shampoo and conditioner. With my replenished beauty routine and better sleep schedule, I feel ready to face my hometown.
Day 5
I spend my first day back home shopping for local produce from Balducci’s, a specialty grocery store that’s only a short walk away from my house. After I’ve lugged back all the ingredients, my dad and I dice up tomatoes, sweet peppers and onions, and pan fry them with tofu. We also boil eggs and cook rice, and I use the leftover water to water our houseplants. My parents instilled values of sustainability into me while I was growing up, as they would always limit their food waste and reuse containers. Our compost bin has accumulated food scraps and beautiful green rinds of cantaloupe, so I throw on some old clothes, grab a shovel, and head to our backyard. I use the dig and drop composting method to give our fig tree some TLC, so hopefully by the next time I visit, it will be ripe with fruits.
Day 6
I ended up coming home right in time to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which happens on the first day of spring! Every year, my mom sets up a haft-sin: a table adorned with items such as vinegar, apples, sumac, lentil sprouts, Persian cookies and dry fruit. I help to beautify the table with hand-painted hard boiled eggs and bouquets of roses and hyacinths.
Nowruz emphasizes respect for the Earth, as the flowers are supposed to symbolize the rebirth of nature and Earth’s healing. The mirror that is placed at the middle of the table is supposed to spur reflection and self-reckoning of behavior. When we are done with family celebrations and festivities, my mom plants the flowers and composts the lentil sprouts and fruit.
Day 7
I meet up with some of my childhood friends and we take the Metro to get to D.C. and visit the national monuments. D.C. and the greater Northern Virginia region have great public transportation and it’s a very walkable area, so I never felt the need to get a car in high school (and I settled for being the kid who rode the bus to school). We take nostalgic photos at the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, and then we walk a mile and a half to get food in Chinatown. It’s a heartwarming full-circle moment to walk through the city where I first got my start as a climate activist, attending protests on Capitol Hill and organizing strategy meetings. I slurp down my Singapore noodles while my mind churns with new climate campaign ideas and initiatives, filled with a renewed sense of hope.