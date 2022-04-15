Interior Department to resume oil and gas leasing, charge higher fees

Placeholder while article actions load

As pressure increases on the Biden administration to lower the price of fuel, the Interior Department announced on Friday plans to hold its first onshore oil and gas lease sales since President Biden took office. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The department said it plans put 144,000 acres up for lease in the coming months and will charge oil and gas companies higher royalties to drill on federal land, raising the fees for the first time. Under the plans unveiled Friday, royalty rates would increase to 18.75 percent from 12.5 percent for oil and gas lease sales.

The long-awaited announcement follows a report the department issued last fall, which called for royalty fees to be more in line with the higher rates charged by most private landowners and major oil- and gas-producing states.

The Biden administration’s willingness to move forward with oil and gas leasing angered climate activists, who called the department’s plans a betrayal of the president’s pledge to ban new drilling on public lands.

Advertisement

According to the latest report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, issued last week, the world is on pace to burn through its remaining “carbon budge”” by 2030 — putting the ambitious goal of keeping warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) out of reach. Drilling on federal land and offshore is responsible for almost a quarter of the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is pure climate denial,” Jeremy Nichols, climate and energy program director for WildEarth Guardians, said in a statement. “While the Biden administration talks a good talk on climate action, the reality is, they’re in bed with the oil and gas industry.”

Interior officials portrayed the pending lease sales as a significantly scaled-back version of what might have been, describing it as a pragmatic approach. In a news release, they noted that the acreage offered for auction is 80 percent less than the 733,000 acres that oil and gas companies had hoped to bid on.

Advertisement

“For too long, the federal oil and gas leasing programs have prioritized the wants of extractive industries above local communities, the natural environment, the impact on our air and water, the needs of Tribal Nations, and, moreover, other uses of our shared public lands,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Today, we begin to reset how and what we consider to be the highest and best use of Americans’ resources for the benefit of all current and future generations.”

GiftOutline Gift Article