How climate change is reshaping the world

At The Washington Post, we’re dedicated to covering the impacts of climate change and a warming world — both in the United States and around the world.

We’re dedicated to covering solutions, too. But we don’t believe in shying away from the extent of the problem and the impact warming temperatures are already having on our planet. Climate change is and will continue to touch almost everything around us, from our septic tanks to your seasonal allergies and the turbulence you experience on your next flight.