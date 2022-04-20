Perspective

Day 3

I head out in the early afternoon to help hang posters for the rally in D.C. This is a habit I’ve tried to cultivate: to assess how much time and energy I have outside of work, and then give some of both to the climate movement. I try thinking in specific terms: how many hours, which particular tasks. It helps make political work concrete — another deliberate choice I can make, like shopping with reusable bags.

A group of us are meant to meet at Logan Circle, but I’m the only one there. I didn’t organize the effort, but even so I get that sinking feeling, every organizer’s worst nightmare: You planned the thing and nobody came. I stress-pace around the circle’s oxidizing equestrian statue and text the actual organizer. Ten minutes later he shows up, followed by one friend I invited, and another she recruited from work.

I’m struggling not to betray the creeping mixture of shame, frustration and despair I feel every time a climate event goes bust. Around Logan Circle, people are having picnics. Some of them have dogs, or small children, or little cups of prosecco. It looks nice. I can’t tell which is stronger: my wish that they would join us, or that I could join them. The organizer gives us a short briefing, then hands us an overambitious stack of posters and a few rolls of tape. I wrench on my game face.

I’m surprised by which businesses are willing to hang the posters. The proprietor of a used bookstore says they don’t have any room, though we’re standing in front of his empty store window. A Starbucks barista takes the poster conspiratorially and says she’ll cajole her manager. The bakery, the sex shop and the nail salon are all enthusiastic and ask for more details.

