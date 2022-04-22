What questions do you have about the changing climate? Ask The Post.

Placeholder while article actions load

It’s still possible for humanity to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change, but the world’s top energy experts, economists and social scientists say the planet is running out of time to limit Earth’s warming and achieve the aims of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The latest scientific assessment from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, published earlier this month, outlines the massive shifts necessary to slash the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Some of the actions needed to meet that challenge, such as decarbonizing buildings, boosting renewable energy and ramping up access to public transportation, require big investments and sweeping policy change, but they can also dramatically improve people’s daily lives.

In February, The Post’s climate team collected a series of steps anyone can take to lower their carbon footprint. You could try to the amount of food you waste or ditch the grass on your front lawn. On Friday, to commemorate Earth Day, reporters Sarah Kaplan and Brady Dennis will answer your questions about the planet’s changing climate, and what scientists have said lies ahead.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity

Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:

Sign up for The Climate 202, a daily guide to climate news and policy, by reporter Maxine Joselow.

Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.

GiftOutline Gift Article