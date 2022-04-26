IAEA finds high radioactivity at Chernobyl on disaster’s anniversary

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said regulators found “abnormal” radioactivity levels during a visit to the Chernobyl nuclear site on Tuesday, the 36th anniversary of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history.
He said it was the third time missiles had flown close to nuclear energy reactors in the past 10 days. The earlier missiles were most likely to have come from Belarus.
“This is forbidden by international and Ukrainian law,” Kotin said. “There is a no-fly zone above nuclear power plant sites.”
The 1986 meltdown at Chernobyl sent vast plumes of radioactive material across much of Europe. The last of the four units there closed down in 2000 and are now monitored so that spent fuel remains stable. The unit where the disaster took place is now housed in a state-of-art encasement.
The soil in much of the surrounding area has been contaminated since the 1986 disaster, yet Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops had built trenches and occupied some of the most contaminated areas. After requiring the site’s employees to work there for weeks without going home, Russian troops withdrew from the area nearly a month ago.
Sign up for the latest news about climate change, energy and the environment, delivered every Thursday
More on climate change
Learn more: How we know global warming is real | Postcards from Earth’s climate futures | The undeniable link between weather disasters and climate change | How climate change is making parts of the world too hot and humid to survive
Tips: How to cope with your anxiety about climate change | Thinking of buying an electric vehicle? Read this first. | How to design a more eco-friendly yard. | How to start tackling your home’s water — and climate — footprint
Policy: Tracking Biden’s environmental actions | Here’s where Russian oil flows | The full text of the Glasgow climate agreement with annotations.
Solutions: These homes are off-grid and climate resilient. They’re also built out of trash. | A recipe for fighting climate change and feeding the world | Harnessing the energy of the ocean to power homes, planes and whisky distilleries | In Amsterdam, a community of floating homes shows the world how to live alongside nature
Have a question about climate change or climate solutions? Share it with us here.
Sign up for our newsletter on climate change, energy and environment