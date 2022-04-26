The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
IAEA finds high radioactivity at Chernobyl on disaster’s anniversary

Russian military sends missiles near Zaporizhzhia , Ukraine’s largest nuclear energy complex

By Steven Mufson
and 
David L. Stern
 
Today at 11:03 a.m. EDT
Firefighters on Feb. 4 take part in joint tactical exercises near the Chernobyl nuclear site. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)
Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said regulators found “abnormal” radioactivity levels during a visit to the Chernobyl nuclear site on Tuesday, the 36th anniversary of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history.

In another sign of the nuclear risks of the war in Ukraine, two low-flying missiles that came from the Black Sea flew over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex before landing in the town of Zaporizhzhia, according to Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear operating company. Zaporizhzhia ranks as the largest of Ukraine’s four nuclear plants.

He said it was the third time missiles had flown close to nuclear energy reactors in the past 10 days. The earlier missiles were most likely to have come from Belarus.

“This is forbidden by international and Ukrainian law,” Kotin said. “There is a no-fly zone above nuclear power plant sites.”

What's a risk in Chernobyl

The 1986 meltdown at Chernobyl sent vast plumes of radioactive material across much of Europe. The last of the four units there closed down in 2000 and are now monitored so that spent fuel remains stable. The unit where the disaster took place is now housed in a state-of-art encasement.

The soil in much of the surrounding area has been contaminated since the 1986 disaster, yet Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops had built trenches and occupied some of the most contaminated areas. After requiring the site’s employees to work there for weeks without going home, Russian troops withdrew from the area nearly a month ago.

