IAEA: Chernobyl radiation levels safe, but it’s no place for ‘a picnic’

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that the levels of radiation in areas excavated by Russian soldiers near the Chernobyl nuclear site were elevated but that they still fell well within the limits for workers’ annual exposure.
Grossi also said that during his visit to Chernobyl on Wednesday that he and IAEA regulators delivered new monitoring equipment and had reestablished links with the agency headquarters in Vienna.
The IAEA staff tested areas where Russian soldiers had dug trenches, a move that many feared had stirred up radioactive materials that settled in the soil after the nuclear disaster at the site in 1986. Grossi said that the background level of radiation in Vienna was 1 mSv, or millisievert, 1.6 mSv on the road near the excavated site, and 6.5 inside the trenches. The annual limit for people who work in radiation is 20 mSv.
“I would say it was not a good thing,” Grossi said. “I wouldn’t recommend anybody to start excavating a place known to be subject to high levels of radiation.”
Grossi also expressed concern about missiles that flew low over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex. He said that the IAEA was still checking video evidence, but he said that “any such development, if confirmed, would be extremely serious.” He reiterated that “physical integrity is a must” when it comes to the nuclear reactors.
