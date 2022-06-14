Outside a closed Yellowstone, a town is cut off by massive flooding

Placeholder while article actions load

GARDINER, Mont. — There was no way out of here on Tuesday. This town, five miles south of Corwin Springs and situated just outside of the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park, was inundated when heavy rain fell on already flooded creeks and rivers over the weekend, wiping out roads and stranding visitors and residents.

Motels lowered their rates to accommodate the stranded. No one’s sure when they’ll be able to leave, or when supplies can be delivered to gas stations, restaurants, or the town’s only grocery store. Trapped within the flooded surroundings, visitors wandered the streets – some standing along a highway as a waterfront house that housed park employees washed into Yellowstone river. In many areas, the water is unsafe to drink, and many remain without power.

Yellowstone National Park officials temporarily closed all five entrances to visitors after the weekend’s unprecedented rainfall. At Corwin Springs, the river reached 13.88 feet at its highest point on Monday – surpassing the previous record mark of 11.5 feet set in 1918 – before receding in the late afternoon.

More devastation is still possible: There’s additional rain in the forecast, and high temperatures are expected to continue to melt snowpack in the coming days.

Flooding has been reported across Yellowstone, as images emerge of roads that have been completely wiped out in the park’s northeast section. The towns of Silvergate and Cooke City in Montana are flooded, and all of the bridges have been decimated.

The park will remain closed at least through Wednesday, while park officials assess the damage, leaving visitors stuck in Gardiner.

Annette Chaplin, visiting from Deep River Ontario, is scheduled to fly out of Seattle early on Thursday. She’s hopeful she can make it, but said she’s feeling lucky in the meantime to have electricity, food and a warm place to stay.

“I am just struck by the people that are positive, polite and upbeat," she said.

Local officials are encouraging people to stay put and to be patient as they assess the damage. At least one local helicopter company is offering to transport a handful of people and their luggage to Bozeman, Mont. for $2,800.

Meanwhile, residents were starting to assess the extent of the damage to their own homes.

Longtime Gardiner resident Victoria Britton said by early Monday morning, the river had claimed about 10 feet of the bank in front of their home, wiping out her garden.

“I kept looking out the window, watching the bank erode,” Britton said, through tears.

Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont., experienced record rainfall and extensive flooding on June 13. (Video: The Washington Post)

Britton and her husband, Yellowstone park employee TJ Britton, loaded as much of their belongings as possible into three vehicles before moving into their motorhome nearby across Highway 89.

Other residents of the big waterfront house, which had five apartments for park employees, gathered up their belongings in a rush to evacuate. A nearby RV park was partially evacuated as well. Throughout the day, personal effects – coolers, refrigerators, tires – filled the river.

Britton had left just in time. After evacuating, she watched a video of her home going into the river.

“It was our own little sanctuary, nobody knew it was there,” she said, tears flowing on her face. “Now the rest of our life is in the river.”

