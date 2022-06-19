Hurricane Agnes and the Susquehanna: How devastation inspired mitigation

Placeholder while article actions load

The mighty Susquehanna meanders down the Appalachian Plateau, shuttling water from the highlands of New York and Pennsylvania hundreds of miles toward the Chesapeake Bay. The waterway has long proved a valuable resource for the population centers that sprouted along its shores, such as Binghamton, N.Y., and Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

But in June 1972, a prolonged and punishing torrent of rain pushed the generally benevolent river to unprecedented heights. A flood catastrophe ensued — worse than any before or since — spurred by an improbable source: a scrappy tropical storm named Agnes.

Agnes wrought havoc from Florida to New York, killing 128 people and causing $3.1 billion in damage. It was the most expensive tropical system in U.S. history at the time, a record that would stand for more than a decade.

No region was harder hit than the Susquehanna River basin. But the devastation paved the way for flood mitigation and response efforts that withstood their first test just over a decade ago.

How Agnes formed

On June 14, 1972, the first tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season developed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The depression quickly gained strength and was declared Tropical Storm Agnes the next day.

The storm strengthened steadily as it crawled north into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, becoming a low-end hurricane by June 18. Agnes was not unusually strong, but it was exceptionally large — 1,150 miles across. The National Hurricane Center declared it “one of the largest June hurricanes of record.”

The storm’s atypical size helped pull enormous amounts of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, dropping nearly nine inches of rain at landfall in the Florida Panhandle.

Agnes weakened to a depression as it passed through the Southeast, reaching the Carolinas on the June 21. Around the same time, a cold front developed near the Great Lakes and drew in some of Agnes’s moisture. Rain fell across the Mid-Atlantic, where soils were already saturated after a wet spring — priming the ground for the flooding disaster to come.

The depression moved over the North Carolina Outer Banks into the Atlantic, where it intensified into a tropical storm. But instead of continuing eastward out to sea, Agnes reversed course and turned inland, unleashing a multiday deluge from Virginia to New York.

“The storm got sucked into the jet stream, and it stalled and rained itself out over Pennsylvania,” said David Nicosia, the meteorologist-in-charge of the Binghamton office of the National Weather Service.

The storm dropped 7 to 15 inches of rain from Northern Virginia to southern New York, with locally higher amounts.

Extraordinary flooding occurred throughout this zone, with some of the worst of it focused along the Susquehanna River and its tributaries.

Flooding on the Susquehanna River

The Susquehanna had flooded before. In one particularly destructive event in March 1936, the river rose 20 to 30 feet across. Nearly 28 percent of Harrisburg was under four to 15 feet of water.

“The 1936 flood led to the Flood Control Act of 1936,” said Michael Bilder, hurricane program manager for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Mid-Atlantic region. “It was the first time the federal government recognized that it had a role to play in flood-fighting nationwide.

Yet the levees and flood walls constructed after that 1936 flood were no match for Agnes.

The tropical storm instigated record river crests — up to 15 feed above flood stage — far beyond levels imagined by architects of the flood control.

Levees were rapidly overtopped in dozens of cities and towns as the river flexed and expanded into its ancient flood plain, disregarding the development along its banks. Inundations were certainly not as severe as they may have been without the 1936 flood protections, Bilder said, but they were exceptional nonetheless.

“Nearly 50,000 homes were destroyed or incurred major damage, with an additional 65,000 homes experiencing minor damage,” Bilder said. “There was extensive damage to critical infrastructure, especially bridges, roads and railroads. … At least 43 million tons of debris required removal.”

Of the $3.1 billion in damage from Agnes, more than $2 billion occurred in the Susquehanna River basin.

Agnes motivated substantial flood response and mitigation efforts in its aftermath.

Before the storm, “federal-level emergency management was not particularly well-organized,” said MaryAnn E. Tierney, administrator of FEMA’s Mid-Atlantic region, in an email. “The enormity of the disaster finally convinced federal lawmakers and officials to start serious discussions about creating the organization that would be ultimately called the Federal Emergency Management Agency.”

Agnes further led to a reevaluation of flood control strategies. Tierney said levees were raised in the vulnerable Wyoming Valley in northeast Pennsylvania and that properties in flood plains were either removed or elevated. Levees up to 41 feet were built in low-lying areas in the valley.

Tierney also noted subsequent legislation led to drastic increases in the proportion of households with flood insurance.

Flooding since Agnes

The work performed after Agnes would prove invaluable in the face of a modern-day deluge.

In September 2011, Tropical Storm Lee crawled north from the soupy Gulf of Mexico. Its waterlogged remnants dropped more than 10 inches of rain across a swath of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, mirroring the pattern of Agnes.

The winding Susquehanna responded similarly. The river approached and, in some cases, exceeded levels from 1972, but levees and flood walls protected communities.

Wilkes-Barre, Pa., devastated by Agnes, this time was spared.

“During Lee, the Susquehanna crested at 42.66 feet in Wilkes- Barre — almost two feet higher than the record set during Agnes,” Tierney said. “The levee system performed as designed and, according to the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority, is estimated to have prevented approximately $5 billion in property damages.”

Lee’s impacts fell short of Agnes’s despite similar rainfall. It killed 12, while its inflation-adjusted cost was about one-third of Agnes’s.

When asked whether the region is ready for another Lee or Agnes, Tierney replied that she would “never be so prideful” as to answer affirmatively.

Although the threats posed by the temperamental Susquehanna have been lessened, just last year the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused disastrous flash flooding in parts of the Northeast. It was a clear signal that extreme events, intensified by climate change, will continue to redefine what is possible in the region.

