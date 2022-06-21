Biden boosts pay for federal firefighters as wildfire season heats up

President Biden is giving federal wildland firefighters a significant raise for the next two fiscal years, as agencies face difficulty hiring in western states and an already-severe wildfire season is underway.
Instead, the Biden administration announced Tuesday that everyone will receive larger paychecks. For the next two fiscal years, agencies will increase the salary of wildland firefighters by $20,000 per year, or 50 percent of their current base salary, whichever is lower. Firefighters will also receive back pay, beginning from October 2021.
“But we know there is more work to do, especially as climate change fuels more wildfires,” Biden said in a statement. “I will do everything in my power, including working with Congress to secure long-term funding, to make sure these heroes keep earning the paychecks — and dignity — they deserve.”
In a news release, White House officials described the pay raises as a necessary investment in national security and the people on the front lines of increasingly severe wildfire seasons, which climate change is turning into wildfire years. Pay for federal firefighters has lagged behind the salaries offered by some states and municipalities, making it difficult for the Forest Service and other agencies to recruit and retain employees.
Last month, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore told a Senate subcommittee that this agency had hired 10,184 firefighters, about 90 percent of the 11,300 needed for this year. In some parts of the country, including California, Oregon and Washington state, staffing levels are as low at 50 percent.
The White House announcement marks the second time the administration has given federal firefighters a temporary raise. When Biden took office, federal firefighters typically earned about $13 an hour, less than the minimum wage in some states. Last June, he signed an executive order raising pay for federal firefighters so no one was making less than $15 per hour.
Sign up for the latest news about climate change, energy and the environment, delivered every Thursday
More on climate change
Understanding our climate: Global warming is a real phenomenon, and weather disasters are undeniably linked to it. As temperatures rise, heat waves are more often sweeping the globe — and parts of the world are becoming too hot to survive.
What can be done? The Post is tracking a variety of climate solutions, as well as the Biden administration’s actions on environmental issues. It can feel overwhelming facing the impacts of climate change, but there are ways to cope with climate anxiety.
Inventive solutions: Some people have built off-the-grid homes from trash to stand up to a changing climate. As seas rise, others are exploring how to harness marine energy.
Have a question about climate change or climate solutions? Share it with us. You can also sign up for our newsletter on climate change, energy and environment.