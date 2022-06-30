What you need to know about the Supreme Court’s EPA case

Placeholder while article actions load

The Supreme Court on Thursday gutted the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to cut climate-warming carbon from the nation’s power plants, handing down a decision in the biggest court case on climate change in more than a decade. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The ruling, written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and signed by the court’s five other conservatives, is a major blow to the nation’s chances of averting catastrophic climate change. And it is the latest instance of the court’s emboldened conservative majority flexing its muscle following its decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.

Here’s what the decision means for the country — and the planet.

What did the Supreme Court decide?

In a 6-to-3 ruling, the court found the EPA does not have the authority to force electric utilities to close down coal-fired power plants and shift to wind, solar and other renewable forms of generation.

Writing for the majority, Roberts pointed to what is called the “major questions” doctrine, arguing that Congress simply hasn’t given the agency the authority to issue such sweeping carbon regulations on the power sector.

The country’s main federal air pollution law, the Clean Air Act, was written more than a half-century ago, well before climate change was recognized as the crisis it is today.

“There is little reason to think Congress assigned such decisions to the Agency,” Roberts wrote. “A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself.”

The court’s three liberals, however, contend the Clean Air Act, despite its age, indeed gives the agency the power to combat climate change.

Pointing to a portion of the law allowing the EPA to regulate pollutants that “may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in her dissenting opinion: “Carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases fit that description.”

Was there a carbon rule already on the books for power plants?

Nope. And that’s what made this case so strange from the start.

During President Barack Obama’s last year in office, the Supreme Court blocked his administration’s rule to cut power plants’ carbon, called the Clean Power Plan, from taking effect. The Trump administration replaced the plan with a more lenient version, but it, too, was blocked by an appellate court on his last day in office.

Normally, judges wait for regulators to act. But this high court decided to hear the case before the Biden administration could weigh in with its own proposal.

“Twenty years ago, there’s no way that court would ever have taken this case,” said Sambhav Sankar, a senior vice president at the environmental law group Earthjustice who clerked for the now-retired justice Sandra Day O’Connor. “It’s just not a real case.”

Do the companies that operate coal-fired power plants want this?

Not necessarily.

A group of electric utilities serving more than 40 million people, some of which have divested from coal, told the court its decision to even hear the case is “premature” and “untethered to actual circumstances” driving change in the power sector.

In reality, utilities have been closing coal plants over the past decade in the face of competition from cheaper forms of energy such as gas-fired generators, solar farms and wind turbines. In their own brief, Apple, Tesla and other major tech firms investing in renewable energy agree that “stable, nationwide rules” on emissions are needed to accelerate that trend.

“Regardless of what the decision looks like, we do not anticipate much near-term impact on the power sector,” Christine Tezak, managing director of the independent research group ClearView Energy Partners, wrote in a note on the court case.

But many companies in the coal business are firmly on West Virginia’s side. A trade group called America’s Power — which consists of coal-mining firms, barge operators and equipment manufacturers as well as some electric utilities — argued in its own brief that the EPA must be reined in since coal is necessary for keeping energy prices low and the grid reliable.

“This is not a case in which business is on one side, to be sure,” said Jonathan H. Adler, a law professor at Case Western Reserve.

What does the Biden administration do now?

Good question. At the EPA, officials have already signaled they have other tools for cutting pollution from power plants.

The agency, for instance, is working on new rules to compel power plants to cut down the emissions of smog-forming pollution blown across state lines and to stop toxic contaminants in ash pits from leaching into drinking water. Taken together, the new regulations may make running coal plants more costly to operate.

But the agency’s ability to meaningfully and directly regulate carbon dioxide — the chief driver of global warming — from power plants’ smokestacks is now kneecapped after the Supreme Court’s decision.

What does this decision mean for the planet?

It puts the country even further off track from Biden’s goal of running the U.S. power grid on clean energy by 2035 — and making the entire economy carbon-neutral by 2050.

Local efforts on global warming only go so far. About four in 10 Americans live in a state, city or territory that has committed to reaching 100 percent clean electricity by the middle of the century at the latest, according to an analysis by the League of Conservation Voters.

Even achieving Biden’s nationwide aims alone wouldn’t stop climate change, as the United States is responsible for one-seventh of annual carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels. China has double the share.

But Biden has always aimed to lead by example when it comes to countries cutting emissions. That kind of diplomacy just got harder, especially with world leaders scrambling for new sources of fossil fuels after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With higher seas, fiercer wildfires and other consequences of climate change already apparent, we’re in unprecedented territory, with little time to act. The world is set to blow past the international goal of keeping warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) at the current rate of emissions.

Maxine Joselow contributed to this report.

