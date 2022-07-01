Here’s your July Fourth weekend weather forecast across the U.S.

Placeholder while article actions load

Independence Day weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year. AAA is predicting that an estimated 48 million people will travel for holiday weekend festivities, and the weather will play a crucial role in shaping outdoor plans. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight In many places, the big story over the long weekend will be the heat, but some storms will pepper the map across the nation’s midsection. A few could be severe, with strong to damaging winds.

An equally dominant headline is the extreme drought gripping the West, with parched vegetation and copious dried-out fuels rendering half the Lower 48 a virtual tinderbox. Wildfire incidence has historically doubled around Independence Day because of fireworks, and officials are urging people to avoid setting off fireworks in vulnerable areas.

Here we break down your region-by-region holiday weekend forecast.

West

This is why nobody should be using fireworks this 4th of July.https://t.co/iUjZJoBlGp https://t.co/lDwTgm2DSX pic.twitter.com/b5msxzW8Kn — Chris Vagasky (@COweatherman) June 30, 2022

The big story for the western United States will be fire danger — both natural and due to mishandling of fireworks or outdoor fires while camping. That’s thanks to a years-long drought that shows no sign of lessening in coverage or intensity in the near future. Nearly two-fifths of the West is experiencing a severe or top-tier exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Advertisement

“Reservoir levels are extremely low; hydropower production is limited, alternative power is expensive; groundwater decreases; water allotments to farmers and ranchers are curtailed,” wrote the agency when discussing drought impacts.

Nevada and California are suffering the most at present, and unfortunately no rain is in the cards for them through the holiday weekend or into next week. But isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible over New Mexico and Colorado from Saturday through Monday, thanks to moisture from the southwest monsoon.

While some areas could wind up with some desperately needed rainfall, flooding may accompany a few of the heaviest downpours. Elsewhere, lightning strikes emanating from “dry thunderstorms” could spark a few new fires from the Southwest to as far north as Oregon.

Advertisement

The drought and presence of dry fuels is especially problematic in a setting where fireworks are set off.

“This holiday weekend, wildland firefighters need your help to prevent wildfire,” wrote the National Interagency Fire Center. “Remember that fireworks have no place in our wildlands. Check for local fire restrictions before heading out this weekend and abide by them. Remember to never leave your campfire unattended, properly dispose of barbecue charcoal, use equipment safely and prevent malfunctions, and keep vehicles off of dry grass.”

Northeast

From Pennsylvania to Maine, multiple batches of showers and thunderstorms will work north and east at the start of the weekend. Saturday will begin wet in western New England, Pennsylvania and New York state. A gap should exist in central New England, but more storms will pepper the map during the morning over Long Island, coastal Connecticut, the cape and the islands.

Advertisement

Then the atmosphere should reset, with Saturday afternoon temperatures in the 80s in Pennsylvania and New York. Northern and western New England will be in the 70s behind a front sagging south and east. That front will trigger strong thunderstorms along the Interstate 95 corridor during the late afternoon and evening, with cities such as Boston, Providence, Hartford, New York and Newark all potentially affected.

Most folks wind up in the comparatively cooler, refreshing air mass behind the front by Sunday morning, with resplendent sunshine and highs in the 70s and lower 80s for most north of the Mason-Dixon Line. The exception will be in central and southern New Jersey, where a few patches of light drizzle or morning cloud cover can be expected.

Independence Day should be nice, with 70s and 80s southeast. A few showers may work in late in the day over northern portions of the Champlain Valley and east of the St. Lawrence River.

Mid-Atlantic

1:00am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: across parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/PeU1mvRPT8 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) July 1, 2022

On Saturday, the same front will bring a few thunderstorms, perhaps with strong to locally damaging winds, through Western Maryland, Washington and Virginia during the afternoon. There is a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe weather for Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Sunday will feature a low-end thunderstorm chance in extreme southern Virginia, but Monday looks sunny and dry.

Temperatures each day will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast and South

A few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms could be in the offing Saturday, particularly in eastern parts of the Carolinas and the spine of the Appalachians, with more Sunday in the Carolinas and Florida. Monday should be comparatively quiet. Very isolated thunderstorms could occur in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana any day depending on how and where the sea breeze sets up.

Saturday’s highs will peak in the mid-90s in the Carolina coastal plain and in Georgia. Lower 90s will occupy the rest of the South. Sunday will be similar, and highs will be a degree or two warmer on Monday, the Fourth.

Plains

It won't be a total washout, but there will be showers and thunderstorms at times for the July 4th weekend. The most widespread precipitation will occur Saturday morning with mainly isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms Friday, Sunday, and Monday. pic.twitter.com/zipOhgpVKQ — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 1, 2022

Across the central and northern Plains and the Midwest, “ridge runners,” or windy thunderstorms that ride up and over a high pressure “heat dome,” will be possible each day. The ridge of high pressure is anchored over the Mississippi Valley.

Advertisement

North of the heat dome — in Nebraska, the Dakotas, the Upper Midwest and the Corn Belt — temperatures will be in the 80s. Across Texas and Oklahoma, expect mid- to upper 90s with a few triple-digit temperatures thrown in.

On Saturday, strong thunderstorms may eye Kansas City and Des Moines along Interstate 35. Sunday evening could have a few severe thunderstorm lines with damaging winds rolling across the northern Plains. For Monday, only isolated thunderstorms are expected, primarily shedding off the Rockies over the High Plains.

GiftOutline Gift Article