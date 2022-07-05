Picture-perfect weather for a spectacular fireworks show in Washington

The weather was clear, the humidity was low and there was a sufficient breeze from the south to clear the smoke. It was perfect weather to photograph the D.C. fireworks show Monday evening.
I set up my camera and tripod at the Netherlands Carillon with a group of photographers from D.C. and New York. We shared food and drink, and discussed past photo shoots while we waiting for the fireworks show to begin.
During the midday hours, we moved our chairs under nearby shade tree to escape the searing sun, and we took turns making trips to Starbucks and taking a dip in a nearby pool.
Fireworks photos are included below, including our group shot. Also included are photos from Washington Post photographers and our readers on social media.
Images from Washington Post photographers
Images from social media
Happy Independence Day! 🎉 Loved capturing the champagne colors this year. @IGDCofficial @PoPville @capitalweather @washingtonian pic.twitter.com/qu69rapUGv— Nano Betts (@travelswithnano) July 5, 2022
My man @DCCelebrity had me looking for something different tonight. Just grabbed a spot in the grass and took this @CanonUSApro R3 angle at Iwo Jima. @emilymiller @MikeTFox5 @capitalweather @ThePhotoHour @ShirinRajaee #FourthofJuly #DC pic.twitter.com/ZsqgQrU608— Solomon Tucker (@babesandballers) July 5, 2022
My view from ~Dupont Circle— FGvW (@FatGirlvsWorld) July 5, 2022
(St Matthew's Cathedral in the foreground)@capitalweather pic.twitter.com/zjtBtzWMvj
Happy 4th. @capitalweather @CapitolRvrFront pic.twitter.com/jDLKNs996f— pack the court (@jakesauser) July 5, 2022