Photography tips for July’s ‘buck’ supermoon on Wednesday

Add interest to your moon photo by pairing it with a foreground subject such as the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, etc. And when possible, position yourself far away from the foreground subject to make the moon appear larger. — Dave Lyons

I like to capture moon shots from a distance with a long lens, ideally 400 mm or greater. This makes the moon look bigger and more interesting in comparison to the foreground. — Josh Steele

For perfect alignment in photos, you need to measure the elevation angles of how the moon rises, sets and its phase. You can get the information by using PhotoPills or Photo Ephermeris (TPE) . — Chris Fukuda

The closer the moon is to the horizon, the more variations of color you will see and photograph. — Josh Steele

Windy conditions can produce blurry photos because it shakes the tripod. And the blur is amplified when the camera is zoomed in from a long distance. Thus, a fast shutter speed, 1/20 second or faster, is often necessary for sharp moon photos with wind. — Sasa Lin

It’s important that your foreground subject is sharp. It is not as important to have the moon sharp because when the moon is near the horizon, it often appears distorted due to the atmosphere. — Dave Lyons

I love photos that combine a view of the moon with a lightning flash. It’s a rare combination, but it’s possible when shooting a distant thunderstorm surrounded by clear sky. — Kevin Ambrose