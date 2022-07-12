Parts of the Gulf Coast could get at least a foot of rain this week

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Signs are pointing to a foot or more of rain drenching a narrow swath of the Gulf Coast this week, with the potential for flash flooding — though it’s still bit early to know exactly where. The National Weather Service is estimating that some areas may close in on 15 inches of rain, and the National Hurricane Center is warning the responsible system could even acquire some tropical characteristics.

The disturbance in question is located just offshore of the Mississippi Delta well southwest of Mobile Bay, and is a mere disorganized clumping of downpours and embedded thunderstorms. It’s straddling a stalled front, which could enhance spin and foster gradual development, but the odds are still slim — the Hurricane Center only projects a 30 percent chance of it becoming a tropical depression or named storm.

Regardless, the National Weather Service is already sounding the alarm, with its local forecasting center in New Orleans warning that “rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour will be possible.” The Weather Service is reminding residents: “Don’t cross barricades.”

There is also the possibility that heavy rains could spread throughout a broader area of the Southeast, bringing a slug of moisture to cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston and Wilmington, N.C., later this week.

The system now

On Tuesday morning, the nascent tropical trouble was bringing a spattering of thundershowers to the offshore waters south of the Florida Big Bend and Panhandle, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. The system’s center was anchored closer to shore, but the overarching disturbance was asymmetric and lopsided — the only downpours present were relegated south of the center.

That doesn’t bode well for its prospects of development; in the near term, there’s only a 10 percent chance it manages to obtain a closed circulation in the next 24 hours.

Special marine warnings were already being hoisted for boaters out of concern for potential waterspouts and frequent lightning, but the land impacts were minimal — for now.

Imminent flooding possible

A few downpours will scrape along the coastline from between Vermillion Bay, La., to roughly Tallahassee on Tuesday, dropping a couple inches of rain where cells train, or repeatedly move over the same areas. A more widespread conglomerate of thunderstorms will fire during the heat of the day along the Interstate 10 corridor.

Into Thursday, meteorologists are still ironing out what might happen. Computer model simulations have, in the past few hours, backed off somewhat on their projections. That may be partly the “windshield wiper” effect that is common in the lead-up to tropical systems of any strength — until models latch onto where the system’s effective center is and to what extent it will develop, their forecasts can vary considerably run-to-run.

Confidence is unusually low with this forecast. Synoptically, or speaking broadly of the overarching weather pattern, the ingredients are present for a jackpot of rainfall somewhere:

There’s a strip of low pressure sandwiched between two highs, which fosters convergence, or the gathering of air near the surface. That in turn translates to rising air and heavy rainfall.

A stalled boundary nearby will enhance rainfall rates, allowing downpours to drop in excess of 3 inches an hour.

PWATs, or Precipitable Water indexes — a measure of how much moisture is present in a column of atmosphere from the surface to the stratosphere — will exceed two inches. That connotes an exceptionally humid atmosphere. All that humidity will be efficiently squeezed out in the form of heavy downpours.

The entire Gulf of Mexico is running about 2 to 3 degrees above average, with warmer waters resulting in more expedited evaporation, which boosts how much moisture is available for storms.

Subsequently, between now and Sunday, the threat of heavy rainfall over the Gulf Coast will remain, with the greatest amounts likely in southeast Louisiana.

How much could fall

Total amounts of rainfall expected today through Sunday morning have a sharp gradient from inland locations to the coast pic.twitter.com/QIAyeaEcC2 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 12, 2022

So far this year, New Orleans has picked up about 28.4 inches of rain, which runs roughly 8 inches behind their average of three feet for this point in July. Soils are slightly drier than usual, which will allow them to soak up more rainfall. That slightly mitigates the risk of flash flooding.

Flood watches have yet to be issued for vulnerable areas of the South, including in the Southeast, where moisture could pool along the cold front and bring heavy downpours Friday or Saturday.

“Holding off on flash flood watch for now as timing [and] uncertainty remains fairly high and just a general inconsistency from medium range models,” wrote a meteorologist from the Weather Service in Louisiana in an online technical forecast discussion.

The episode won’t come in the form of a steady, heavy rain, but rather more spotty thunderstorms that could douse 60 to 80 percent of an area each day. That will make for highly variable rainfall totals through the weekend. Some folks, particularly in southeast Louisiana, could see double-digit totals, with neighboring communities potentially closer to the 3 to 5 inch range.

Details will come into closer focus Tuesday night and Wednesday, which may allow for more targeted forecasts. Until then, it’s wise to continue checking forecasts and keeping abreast of the latest developments.

