At least 6 dead after dust storm triggers massive pileup in Montana

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least six people were killed Friday after a dust storm with winds around 60 mph hit a Montana highway, causing a massive pileup of vehicles, according to authorities. The crash on Interstate 90 outside of Hardin, Mont., involved 21 vehicles, including six semi-trucks, Sgt. Jay Nelson, a spokesman for the Montana Highway Patrol, told the Associated Press. Ambulances were dispatched from far away as Billings, Mont., about 50 miles away.

Video posted to social media shows vehicles scattered across the interstate, including a 18-wheelers that appeared to have crashed into vehicles or veered into the median.

#BREAKING: Numerous fatalities, 30+ injured following large pileup on I-90 in Hardin, Montana pic.twitter.com/bVuA0wQH8H — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) July 16, 2022

Authorities believe that a “quick-arising dust storm” ultimately caused the mass casualty incident: “It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” Nelson said.

Advertisement

A summary of the storm from the National Weather Service showed there were wind gusts up to 64 mph in Hardin at around 4 p.m. local time Friday.

The names and ages of the deceased have not been released as of early Saturday. Authorities say there were injuries from the pileup, but exact figures have not been given out.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) wrote on Twitter that he was “deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin.”

“Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones,” he wrote. “We’re grateful to our first responders for their service.”

I'm deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We're grateful to our first responders for their service. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) July 16, 2022

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R), who oversees the Montana Highway Patrol, said in a statement to Facebook that the agency and first responders are investigating the incident.

“We will release more information as it becomes available and is appropriate out of respect of the lives lost and their loved ones,” Knudsen said. “My prayers are with everyone affected by the tragic events during the dust storm in Big Horn County today.”

Advertisement

Thunderstorms on Friday afternoon led to warnings of strong winds in the Billings area, according to the National Weather Service. Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for south central and southeastern Montana on Friday.

The storms produced surging winds known as outflows that were sent toward Hardin. In addition to the wind gusts, meteorologists had forecast potential isolated hail the size of a quarter and frequent lightning.

“This outflow cannot be seen on radar, so take appropriate actions now to be weather-ready!” the National Weather Service tweeted.

Strong winds from an outflow could impact portions of SE MT and Sheridan County, WY, for the next couple hours. This outflow cannot be seen on radar, so take appropriate actions now to be weather-ready!#mtwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/KQMr1Q8VWX — NWS Billings (@NWSBillings) July 15, 2022

The wreckage started at around 4:50 p.m. local time Friday, according to an incident map for the Montana Department of Transportation. Traffic was shut down for hours on I-90, and the westbound side of the interstate was reduced to one lane.

Advertisement

Nick Vertz, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Billings, told the AP that winds of that nature could easily pick up dust, and make visibility difficult in a short period of time.

“If they looked up in the sky while they’re in Hardin, they probably didn’t see much of what you’d think of for a thunderstorm cloud, maybe not even much at all,” Vertz said. “It was just a surge of wind that kind of appeared out of nowhere.”

GiftOutline Gift Article