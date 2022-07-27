Fires, floods and drought: Scenes of extreme weather from space

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you’re looking to gain a holistic perspective on a problem, it can help to step back for a wider view. Satellite imagery — showing scenes of extreme weather from space — reveals a superheated planet that’s ablaze, dessicated and swamped in different areas all at the same time. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight Historic flooding in St. Louis kills at least 1, strands others Weather satellites are constantly peering down on Earth, sending back high-resolution images to provide a real-time view of what’s going on. Some are “polar orbiting,” zipping around Earth in orbits that take them over both the north and south poles as they trace lines of longitude. Others orbit Earth in sync with its rotation, with sensors locked on the same patch of real estate. These ones, 22,236 miles above the Earth, are known as “geostationary.”

The past month has featured scores of fires, floods, droughts, heat waves and other calamitous meteorological occurrences, which have been intensified by human-caused climate change. Atmospheric scientists have relied on data from satellites to help them issue forecasts and warnings, while also keeping abreast of the atmosphere’s long-term temperament.

Here we take a look at some of the most striking images shared from weather satellites in recent weeks.

Plummeting water levels in Lake Meade

Lake Meade, located in southern Nevada and northern Arizona, is the largest reservoir in the United States, forming after the construction of the Hoover Dam in the late 1920s an 1930s. Some 20 million Americans depend on its water — most notably in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Since 1983, a combination of increased water demand and persistent drought have kept the reservoir below its capacity; nowadays, it’s sitting at record-low levels. NASA writes that, at full capacity, water levels would stand at 1,220 feet where the man-made lake meets the Hoover Dam. Instead, that level currently stands at 1,040.65 feet. Last year at this time, it was 1,068 feet, and a year before, 1,085 feet.

“About 10 percent of the water in Lake Mead comes from local precipitation and groundwater each year,” wrote NASA, “with the rest coming from snowmelt in the Rocky Mountains that flows down the Colorado River watershed through Lake Powell, Glen Canyon, and the Grand Canyon.”

That means Lake Meade isn’t just a barometer of how much rain has fallen. It’s an indicator of the West’s greater water supply as a whole, much of which is stored in the wintertime snowpack. North of Lake Meade, Lake Powell is only at 27 percent capacity according to NASA, and the entire Colorado River system is at 35 percent.

More than a third of the western U.S. is listed as being within an “extreme” or “exceptional” drought — the two most severe tiers on the U.S. Drought Monitor’s scale — with southern Nevada solidly in the exceptional shading.

“Reservoir levels are extremely low,” wrote the Drought Monitor. “Hydropower production is limited, alternative power is expensive; groundwater decreases; water allotments to farmers and ranchers are curtailed.” It also notes that “ecosystem viability is threatened.”

Many climate change experts expect the drought engulfing the West will only continue to worsen in the years ahead.

Explosive California wildfires

The drought has fostered conditions ripe for explosive wildfire development and extreme fire behavior, both of which have been manifest in recent weeks across the Golden State. Fires in California are burning precariously close to Yosemite National Park, including the Oak Fire, which erupted on Friday.

So far, the Oak Fire has torched 18,532 acres in Mariposa County in the vicinity of Highway 140 and Carstens Road. It’s 26 percent contained.

“Although good progress continues on the fire, there is much work to be done,” wrote CalFire, the agency responsible for overseeing combating of the blaze.

Tom Yulsman, director of the Center for Environmental Journalism at the University of Colorado and contributor to Discover Magazine, used imagery from the Landsat satellite to produce the three-dimensional flyover above.

Eighteen of the top 20 largest wildfires in California state history have occurred since 2003. Human-caused climate change is amplifying drought and excessive heat which supports more extreme wildfires.

Wildfires in Portugal, Spain and France

More than 1,000 people died amid an extreme record-breaking heat wave that brought searing temperatures to western Europe one to two weeks ago and prompted the U.K.'s first “red warning” for heat ever issued. Temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time on record there, with nearly three dozen weather stations shattering the U.K.'s previous all-time record of 38.7 Celsius (101.7 Fahrenheit).

Forty thousand residents of France were evacuated due to wildfires, and a number of other blazes torched the landscape in Portugal and Spain. Climate change helped push the already-toasty air mass into record territory, which more efficiently evaporated moisture from the ground, desiccating the landscape.

“In Portugal, temperatures reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 13 in the town of Leiria, where more than 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) had burned,” wrote NASA. “More than half of the country was on red alert as firefighters battled 14 active fires.”

The Suomi NPP/VIIRS satellite’s day/night band captured the signatures of wildfires burning on the night of July 12. Visible west of Madrid is a fire that burned 3,700 acres.

Extreme flooding in St. Louis

Yesterday, GOES East captured imagery of storms that brought record rainfall and historic flooding to St. Louis, Missouri and surrounding areas. The storms resulted in at least one fatality and widespread damage.

The effects of human-caused climate change can exacerbate both flooding and drought extremes. The reason is simple: a warmer atmosphere speeds up evaporation of water. Where storm fronts are present, such as in the Midwestern U.S. at the moment, the extra water in the atmosphere means heavier downpours. But in much of the western U.S., where there are no such fronts, the warmed atmosphere more efficiently extracts what little moisture there is from vegetation and the soil, reinforcing drought.

On Monday, residents of St. Louis woke up to a flash flood emergency, with a number of water rescues conducted as hours of torrential downpours deluged the city. A staggering 7.78 inches of rain came down in six hours’ time, most of which fell before sunrise. The day logged a total of 8.64 inches at St. Louis International Airport — about a quarter of the city’s average annual rainfall. The historic drenching, which has just a 0.1 percent chance of happening in any given year, was the most extreme on record for the city. St. Peters, Mo., northwest of St. Louis, had close to 13 inches by 4 p.m.

Instigating the flooding was a stationary front draped across the metro region, which acted as train tracks for heavy thunderstorm cells to ride along. Record moisture was in place too.

Heavy downpours are becoming more frequent in St. Louis. Since World War II, days with 1.5 inches of rain have become about 30 to 40 percent more common; there has also been an uptick in average annual precipitation in St. Louis, with data suggesting a jump from about 34 inches in the 1940s to 43 inches nowadays.

