Massive flooding engulfs eastern Kentucky, at least one dead

A new round of catastrophic flooding has struck the central United States, this time in the Appalachian foothills of eastern Kentucky, swamping communities and leaving people missing or trapped — with at least one person dead. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight Images shared on social media show houses submerged to their roofs, cars swept away, and serious damage to roadways and other infrastructure. Since the worst of the rain and flooding came at night, there is some concern that people were not able to evacuate before water entered their homes.

Flooding was reported in numerous counties in southeastern Kentucky early Thursday, including Breathitt, Floyd, Perry, Knott, Leslie, Pike and Magoffin.

Scott Sandlin, answering phones for Perry County Emergency Management, confirmed one death, but did not have any details about the victim or circumstances.

“Our county has been devastated. We’ve just washed away," Scott said. "It’s been the highest level of water I’ve ever seen.”

Scott, who has lived in the county for 57 years, said it’s been raining the last two to three days. They have received 11 to 14 inches in the past 48 hours and are expecting 2 more inches of rain Thursday. People are being evacuated. He said the office has received about 200 calls from people trapped in their home and in the mountains. Bridges have washed away.

“What we’re going to see coming out of this is massive property damage,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D), who declared a state of emergency speaking at a news conference Thursday. “We expect a loss of life. Hundreds will lose their homes, and this is going to be yet another event that it’s going to take not months but likely years for many families to rebuild and recover from.”

Beshear activated the National Guard to assist victims and the overall recovery effort. In a new conference Thursday morning, he called the event “one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history.”

The heavy rainfall was spawned by the same stalled weather front that caused historic flooding in St. Louis on Tuesday. Both the deluge in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky were so extreme that they are considered 1-in-1,000 year events or having a 0.1 percent chance of happening in any given year.

The city of Hazard, Ky., was among the hardest-hit, with at least 9 inches of rain falling in 12 hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Similar amounts fell around Jackson. High water also was widespread near the Virginia-West Virginia borders, where homes have been flooded and local media reports that people are missing.

In addition to dozens of flooded houses and businesses in Kentucky, about 25,000 customers were without power because of the severe weather.

Drone shots of the #Flooding in #Kentucky after it the water has receded several feet. #KyWx pic.twitter.com/UPgp6XRzx4 — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) July 28, 2022

The region where flooding is most widespread is mountainous, the downpours magnified by the terrain, which funnels water into valley towns below. In many spots, trickling streams turned into raging rivers within a few hours, allowing little time for escape.

“There are a lot of people in eastern Kentucky on top of roofs waiting to be rescued,” Deshear said, while reporting two faculty members were stranded at a school. “There are a number of people that are unaccounted for. I am nearly sure this is a situation in which we’re going to lose some of them.”

Rockslides and mudslides also have been reported, some of which have cut off communities.

Flash flooding began Wednesday night after afternoon storms that evolved into a raging deluge. Like train cars along a track, storms passed over the same areas repeatedly. The front along which the storms erupted developed along the northern periphery of a tropical heat dome sprawled over much of the southern United States.

Fire and police are overwhelmed. This is a true catastrophe near Hazard, Kentucky. Major flash flooding. Houses and cars floated away, many occupied. Posting only the lowest damage photos out of respect for anyone viewing, as should anyone. Take my word, this is a disaster area. pic.twitter.com/fLknT0Cbid — Vince Waelti 🌪 (@VinceWaelti) July 28, 2022

Extreme levels of atmospheric moisture fed rainfall totals, which were “more than double (!) the 1-in-100 average annual chance threshold, and a couple inches beyond even the 1-in-1000 threshold,” tweeted National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Lamers.

Wednesday became Jackson’s second-wettest day on record with 4.11 inches; additional rain fell into Thursday morning.

Some of the top rainfall totals reported include:

Hazard, Ky: 8.55 inches.

Buckhorn, Ky.: 8.00 inches.

Oneida, Ky.: 7.20 inches.

Wiscoal, Ky.: 6.50 inches.

Higher amounts probably occurred, with radar estimates as high as 11 inches. It’s even possible that the 24-hour state record for Kentucky of 10.48 inches was challenged or surpassed.

The North Fork of the Kentucky River shattered its all-time record crest.

Rising to over 20 feet on Thursday morning, it easily moved past the record mark of 14.7 feet from 1957. The river level shot up 17 feet in less than 12 hours. River crests may not yet have occurred in some locations as water continues to move out of the mountains and downstream.

The extreme rainfall triggered three flash flood emergencies, each issued by the Weather Service office in Jackson. Reserved for the worst flooding situations, these emergencies are sparingly issued. They indicate that life-threatening flash flooding is occurring.

Multiple flash flood emergency warnings have been issued for parts of eastern Kentucky (highlighted in pink) this morning Serious flooding is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/mvZGrxtDj0 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 28, 2022

Tied to human-induced climate change, extreme precipitation events have increased dramatically over the past 100 years. The U.S. government’s National Climate Assessment shows heavy rainfall is now about 20 to 40 percent more likely in and around eastern Kentucky than it was around 1900.

New rounds of heavy rain are probable through Friday. The Weather Service has placed eastern Kentucky and western West Virginia under a Level 3 of 4 moderate risk for excessive rainfall.

Forecasters were expecting 1 to 3 additional inches Thursday and rainfall rates as high as 2 to 3 inches per hour on Friday. In addition to ongoing flood warnings, a flood watch remains in effect until late Friday for much of eastern Kentucky, southwestern Virginia and southern West Virginia.

By Saturday, the front responsible for the flooding is likely to drop south of the region, which should lower the threat of flooding significantly.

Andrea Sachs and Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

