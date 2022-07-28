Senate deal could be most significant climate bill yet

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The $369 billion deal Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) forged Wednesday with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) could represent the nation’s most consequential climate policy yet, even though it falls short of what the United States needs to do to meet its global warming pledge by the end of the decade.

The agreement — which includes generous tax credits to spur clean-energy development and purchases of electric vehicles — could put the United States on track to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, according to Rhodium Group, a research firm. President Biden has pledged to cut emissions at least in half by the end of the decade.

A combination of executive action by Biden and state-led efforts to tackle climate change “can help close the rest of the gap,” said Ben King, an associate director at Rhodium.

Without new legislation, Rhodium projects that the United States would probably cut its carbon output by only 24 to 35 percent by 2030.

Already, Earth has warmed more than 1.1 degrees Celsius (1.98 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, mainly because of the burning of fossil fuels. Scientists say each additional fraction of warming will increase the severity of hurricanes, floods, wildfires and heat waves in the years to come. The United States would have to shave its emissions at least in half to give global leaders a shot at holding warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

The new agreement includes some significant concessions on fossil fuels that would probably increase carbon pollution by requiring the federal government to auction off more public lands and waters for oil drilling. Manchin, whose home state of West Virginia is a major producer of coal and gas, had argued for these provisions during the negotiations. But many climate advocates said those trade-offs, which Senate Democrats accepted to win Manchin’s support, were worth it.

The bill would mandate new lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, which climate advocates had opposed but which the Biden administration was leaning toward regardless.

It would also make the construction of renewable-energy projects on federal land contingent on more oil drilling. In order for the Interior Department to issue a right-of-way for wind and solar projects — a necessary approval to connect to the power grid — the department would have to auction off at least 2 million acres for drilling during the previous year. Similarly, Interior wouldn’t be able to sell offshore wind leases until it had offered at least 60 million acres in waters for sale.

Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity, called the fossil-fuel-friendly provisions “super cynical.”

“If you look at the details, it’s a terrible deal,” Hartl said. “I don’t see frankly how the math even works, because the amount of leasing we would be locking in until 2032 would just be game-over for the climate.”

But Princeton University professor Jesse Jenkins, an energy policy expert and modeler, said the bill’s climate calculus does pencil out.

“The measures in this bill do bind the administration’s hand to ensure leasing continues,” he wrote in an email. But Jenkins said any additional emissions from federal leasing are “dwarfed by the emissions reductions driven by the bill.” A new fee on methane emissions from the oil and gas industry and an Environmental Protection Agency regulation curbing emissions of the potent greenhouse gas are also expected to reduce carbon pollution.

“While it is unfortunate that the bill includes some support for the continued production of fossil fuels on public lands and waters,” said Sam Ricketts, co-founder and adviser for Evergreen Action, an environmental group, “we recognize that it is the result of a long, painstaking process necessary to achieve the support of all 50 Democratic senators in this Congress.”

The climate and tax package would bolster American energy production and combat climate change through tax incentives for the renewable-energy sector, increasing wind, solar, battery and geothermal construction. Tens of millions of drivers would qualify for new tax credits to buy electric vehicles. Homeowners across the country would get financial help to pay for heat pumps and insulate their properties.

“What’s going to happen with this bill is a wave of investment in renewable energy,” said Lachlan Carey, a senior associate at RMI, a clean-energy think tank.

An analysis by the group found that those new investments would lower the cost of electricity by shifting the country away from more-expensive fossil fuels, such as coal, and toward cheaper renewable energy. Though the effects of this transition would probably take a few years to reach individuals, they could save American rate payers $5 billion annually by 2024, the group found.

“This couldn’t come at a better time,” Carey said. “Gas prices are hurting American consumers, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the risks of relying on fossil fuels, and of course China continues to dominate industries like solar, like batteries, like wind. This bill really unleashes the power and ingenuity of the American private sector to compete in the industries that are going to define this century.”

