Biden issues disaster declaration as Kentucky flooding kills at least 15

President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for Kentucky on Friday as thousands remained without power from disastrous flooding that has killed at least 15 people since Wednesday. The disaster status frees federal funding to support recovery in eastern Kentucky’s Appalachian foothills, where a flood watch remained in effect and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected the death toll to more than double.

“We know some of the loss will include children,” he said in a video update. “We may have even lost entire families.”

With people stuck on roofs and in trees, first responders conducted about 50 air rescues and hundreds of boat rescues Thursday, Beshear said. Efforts were continuing Friday, and he said the flooding in some areas was not expected to crest until Saturday.

The region also sustained significant property damage. Hundreds of homes have been lost in what Beshear called “the worst flooding disaster, at least of my lifetime, in Kentucky.”

“Hundreds of Kentucky families are going to lose everything,” he said Thursday on “NBC Nightly News.”

The National Weather Service’s Jackson station predicted that rainfall would gradually slow Friday as a cold front moved into the area. More storms, however, are expected to arrive Sunday through Tuesday.

The deluge was caused by the same weather that caused historic flooding on Tuesday in St. Louis, where at least one person was killed and several others were stranded in their cars and homes. The rainfalls there and in Kentucky have less than a 1 in 1,000 chance of happening in a given year.

Human-caused climate change has spurred extreme precipitation events to increase significantly in the past century. Heavy rainfall is now roughly 20 to 40 percent more likely in and near eastern Kentucky than it was around 1900, according to the U.S. government’s National Climate Assessment.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

