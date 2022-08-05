What happens when lightning strikes — and how to stay safe

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thunderstorms are a staple of the summertime across the Lower 48, and they all produce lightning — a wild phenomenon that can also be dangerous. In D.C. on Thursday, two people died after being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an apparent lightning strike near the White House.

These bolts of raw electricity ricochet through thin air, arcing from stormy skies and blasting whatever they hit with a deafening roar. Lightning can be mesmerizing, dangerous, beautiful and terrifying, but how much do you know about what happens when there's a strike?

What is lightning?

Lightning is an electrical discharge and nature’s balancing mechanism for distributing charge throughout the atmosphere.

Thunderstorms become electrified through a process called triboelectrification. Electrons can be shaved off a water particle — like a raindrop or snowflake or hailstone — and end up on another, leaving the former with a net positive charge and the latter a bit extra negative. Generally speaking, ice crystals acquire a positive charge, while raindrops take on a negative charge.

That makes the top of a cloud, where temperature are well below freezing, positively charged. Below that is a more expansive “central negative” within the storm. A shallow, broad positive charge sits at the storm’s base like the bottom of a hamburger bun.

Most lightning we see is either intracloud (within the cloud) or takes the form of cloud-to-ground bolts, most commonly originating from the middle negative charge. The greater the electric field within a cloud, the more “sparky” the storm will get.

How does lightning work?

Getting an electric spark to jump through thin air is tricky. The ambient electric field has to be great enough to overwhelm the “dielectric breakdown strength” of air.

Think of a dam. It prevents water from flowing beyond it, unless the volume of water behind it reaches a threshold sufficient to burst the dam. Then the stored-up water can break through unimpeded.

For air, that magic number is 3 megavolts (or 3 million volts) per meter. Charge accumulating on the surface will begin to bleed into thin air in a fine stream of electrons known as a “corona” discharge. That heats the adjacent air, lowering the resistance and making it possible for that spark to begin spreading in jagged increments.

It’s unclear what processes unfold within a cloud, but eventually what’s called a “stepped leader” of electricity races toward the ground, leaping in a branched, fractal pattern.

A series of “upward streamers,” or narrow tendrils of electricity, reach skyward from the surface, akin to a group of students raising their hands. Eventually, the downward stepped leader connects with one of the upward streamers to create an unbroken channel of electricity between the cloud and the ground. Current pulses surge through the channel, each causing a burst of light. That’s why lightning appears to flicker.

Surprising facts about lightning

Lightning isn’t that thick. In fact, it’s only an inch or two across. It just looks brighter due to luminosity.

Lightning is five times hotter than the surface of the sun. Within that narrow lightning channel, the electricity heats the air to near 55,000 degrees. That causes a rapid expansion of the air, which produces the atmospheric shock wave we hear as thunder.

Lightning can be triggered. Researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico use rockets to trigger lightning, and then employ high-speed cameras and instruments to collect data. It’s also well-established that airplanes, helicopters, tall man-made structures and even wind turbines can spark their own strikes.

“Upward lightning” is a thing. It’s exactly what it sounds like — lightning that leaps from the ground to the cloud, fanning outward along the cloud’s expansive lower positive charge. In fact, self-initiated upward leaders are common from man-made transmission/broadcast towers, and is an area of emerging research.

Some lightning is more likely to spark wildfires. While lightning is hot, it’s also brief. That limits its window of opportunity to ignite a wildfire. But instead of current flowing between the sky and ground in a brief series of staccato bursts, some lightning takes the form of a “continuing current” discharge. That means the current flows over fewer more long-duration pulses. Because the current is heating the ground for a greater amount of time, the odds of a wildfire climb markedly.

Men are struck roughly 4 times as often as women. In the United States, men account for 84 percent of lightning fatalities, and women make up only the remaining 16 percent.

Lightning fatalities are trending downward. Because of improved forecasts, education and awareness, lightning fatalities have declined significantly in recent decades. An average of 43 people died of lightning in the United States between 1989 and 2018 but that number dropped to 23 between 2012 and 2022. A record low 11 deaths occurred in 2021.

Tips and facts to know for staying safe when there’s lightning

Never shelter under a tree. If lightning strikes a tree, the charge can flow through the trunk and laterally strike individuals beneath it, or also spread through the roof system. Many lightning tragedies have stemmed from individuals seeking shelter beneath trees. The previous lightning fatality in D.C., which took place on May 17, 1991, If lightning strikes a tree, the charge can flow through the trunk and laterally strike individuals beneath it, or also spread through the roof system. Many lightning tragedies have stemmed from individuals seeking shelter beneath trees. The previous lightning fatality in D.C., which took place on May 17, 1991, occurred after a group sheltered beneath a tree during a lacrosse game.

Leisure activities — especially fishing and boating — are the greatest source of lightning fatalities. “[F]ishermen and boaters are likely to be out in the open and more vulnerable to a direct lightning strike,” a “[F]ishermen and boaters are likely to be out in the open and more vulnerable to a direct lightning strike,” a report from the National Lightning Safety Council from 2020 stated.

Lightning can strike even in blizzards. Thundersnow is real and it can be dangerous. On Jan. 25, 1990, lightning strike hit a light pole during a thundersnow storm in Crystal Lake, Illinois. The charge traveled through the frozen ground and injured 11 people nearby shoveling or pushing stranded motorists.

Lightning can travel 10 or more miles away from a parent thunderstorm, and even strike in the clear air far from any rain. So-called “bolts from the blue” are often more powerful and potent, since they originate from the positively-charged top of a thunderstorm. These are among the most dangerous, since they can strike in otherwise tranquil conditions. That’s why experts recommend sheltering at the first sign of thunder, as that’s a sign you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Ninety percent of lightning strike victims survive. There are an average of 30 lightning fatalities in the United States every year. The pair from Wisconsin There are an average of 30 lightning fatalities in the United States every year. The pair from Wisconsin killed by lightning near the White House on Thursday brought this year’s fatality count to 11.

