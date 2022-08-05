A damaging tornadic waterspout barreled through parts of Smith Island

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An unusual and intense tornadic waterspout tore through parts of Smith Island, Md., on Thursday evening, leaving behind significant damage to homes. Videos show the lofty twister, which developed from a strong, rotating thunderstorm over the Chesapeake Bay, barreling onto an island community in the middle of the bay, surrounded by a spinning plume of water.

There were some minor injuries, though no one was “badly hurt” or killed, said Ewell Fire Department President Robert Jones, according to reporting from Chesapeake Bay Magazine.

Dramatic videos show an apparent waterspout destroying multiple homes and boats on Smith Island, Md., on Aug. 4. (Video: The Washington Post)

But there appears to have been dramatic damage associated with the tornado. Images on social media show collapsed homes and shredded walls across an area that’s home to just over 200 people. Smith Island is made up of three island communities and lies on the border of Maryland and Virginia’s territorial waters about a dozen miles from the mainland.

“We stand ready to assist the local response,” tweeted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Thursday evening.

The tornado, which affected the community of Rhodes Point at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, has yet to be officially rated by the National Weather Service. Such a rating requires an in-person survey by forecasters, which is typically conducted within a couple of days of a twister.

The tornado struck with little warning, preceded only by a Special Weather Statement that warned of 45 mph wind gusts. As Smith Island lies near the midpoint of three National Weather Service radar detectors, radar beams intersected the storm at around 8,000 feet above the ground; this was probably too high up to properly detect the type of atmospheric spin that could have warranted a tornado warning.

Waterspouts are often falsely believed to be harmless seaborne spinups, akin to dust devils, that rapidly decompose as they encounter land. Some so-called fair-weather waterspouts, not associated with thunderstorms, do fit this description.

Advertisement

But tornado waterspouts, according to NOAA, “have the same characteristics as a land tornado” despite developing over open water — and can cause substantial damage upon landfall.

Such tornadic waterspouts sometimes accompany hurricanes, and are occasionally experienced along the Gulf Coast, particularly western Florida. Noteworthy twister outbreaks in 1999, 2016, and 2020 all involved extensive damage caused by tornadic waterspouts.

The environment over Maryland on Thursday had ingredients seemingly unfavorable for twister development, with strong instability-atmospheric energy akin to fuel for storms- but very weak wind shear, which helps thunderstorms organize and spin. As a result, forecasters at the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center did not designate a risk area for tornadoes.

Advertisement

Thunderstorms sometimes rotate, and produce twisters, in environments that appear inhospitable to tornado development.

Terrain features such as rivers and hills have been known to increase the amount of atmospheric spin available to storms in hard-to-predict ways, though it is unclear at this time if that is what allowed Thursday’s tornado to develop despite an unfavorable atmosphere.

A GoFundMe effort has been set up to assist in the recovery and clean up.

GiftOutline Gift Article