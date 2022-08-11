Bounce houses can be dangerous and deadly, even in low winds, study finds

Placeholder while article actions load

Bounce houses, the inflatable structures that have long been a staple of birthday parties and kids’ festivities worldwide, may be more dangerous than many parents realize, according to a new study. The research, the first of its kind, tracks wind-related bounce house incidents as well as nearby weather when those incidents occurred, said John Knox, a professor of geography and faculty member in the atmospheric sciences program at the University of Georgia and the study’s lead author.

“The bottom line is: bounce houses can and do tip over, roll over, or get lofted in the air in nonsevere winds,” Knox said, “and it often happens during what most people would call ‘good weather.’”

At least 28 people have died and 479 other people have been injured in 132 wind-related bounce house incidents since 2000, according to Knox — an estimate he and his team of researchers believe is likely an undercount.

In 80 of the wind-related cases, the authors could pinpoint a clear cause of the incident: for example, a rogue dust devil spinning through the desert in the Southwest, a powerful cold front bringing with it a strong gust of wind, or a pop-up thunderstorm spawning dangerous winds right overhead.

“When the winds get to be too much, these bounce houses need not only to be evacuated but also deflated,” Thomas Gill, second author on the paper and a professor of environmental science at the University of Texas at El Paso, told UGAToday. “There have been cases where a bounce house was empty, but it blew away and struck a bystander.”

But in just under half of the recorded incidents, there was no abnormal hazard, and locally observed winds were below 25 mph — the threshold where the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) advises that bouncy houses not be used.

That speed is also well below the National Weather Service’s criteria for a high wind warning, and it generally does not meet the criteria for a high wind advisory.

More than a third of the incidents occurred when the wind speeds nearby were between zero and 20 miles per hour, though Knox cautioned that high winds could be very localized if, for example, they were driven by a dust devil. Dust devils are small whirlwinds typically fueled by hot air that sometimes produce winds over 60 mph.

Bounce house regulations vary from state to state, with 19 states relying upon the ASTM’s guidelines. Another 17 states have no guidelines for usage of the inflatables.

“Because of this lack of consistency, it’s important for parents to pay careful attention to how bounce houses should be used and operated, whether at their homes for birthday parties, or at a school carnival, or wherever,” Knox said.

Knox and his team found that many of the causalities they identified could have been prevented if the bounce houses had been properly anchored to the ground by a professional, as the ASTM recommends.

The ASTM also recommends that bounce houses be operated by a professional who keeps a continual eye on the weather in case it needs to be evacuated and deflated.

According to the database built by Knox’s team of researchers, the last fatal bouncy house incident in the United States happened in July 2019, when winds below 25 miles per hour launched a playhouse up in the air before it crashed into power lines while kids were still inside. One 9-year-old was killed and two other children were seriously injured.

The deadliest bouncy house incident on record occurred in the Australian state of Tasmania last December. Six kids were killed and three others injured after a wind gust sent the inflatable structure upward of 30 feet into the air. Bounce houses in Australia are required to be anchored to the ground and regularly inspected; though it is unclear if guidelines were followed in that case, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Wind-related injuries, while tragic and often more severe, account for just a fraction of bounce house-related injuries.

In the United States alone, more than 10,000 people visit the ER for bouncy-castle-related injuries, according to Knox A study published in the journal Pediatrics in 2012 found that injury rates in inflatable amusement devices from all causes in the U.S. increased 15-fold from 1995 to 2010.

