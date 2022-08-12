The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Federal court reinstates ban on new coal sales on public land

A Montana judge said the Trump administration’s environmental analysis was flawed and ordered leasing temporarily suspended.

August 12, 2022 at 4:02 p.m. EDT
A haul truck with a 250-ton capacity carries coal after being loaded from a nearby mechanized shovel at the Spring Creek strip mine near Decker, Mont on Nov. 15, 2016. (Matthew Brown/AP)
A federal judge on Friday ordered the Interior Department to put on hold the issuing of new coal leases, handing a victory to climates advocates who for years have fought to restore an Obama-era moratorium on coal mining on federal land.

In his ruling, Judge Brian Morris of the United States District Court of the District of Montana wrote that under the Trump administration, the department failed to study the full environmental effects of permitting more mining, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act.

Morris’s order reinstates a 2016 freeze on new federal coal lease sales, which President Donald Trump lifted two months after taking office. The move was part of the Trump’s effort to fulfill his campaign promise to promote American production of coal, which won miners’ support.

Friday’s order leaves it to the Biden administration to decide whether to issue a new environmental analysis, which would be required to resume the issuing of leases. An Interior spokesperson said the department is reviewing the decision.

Lawyers for the federal government have previously declined to defend the Obama administration’s coal mining ban. Instead, they argued that environmentalists’ lawsuit, filed in 2017, should be dismissed on technical grounds.

Under Biden, the Interior Department hasn’t sold new coal leases and demand has fallen. But there are applications pending before the agency. And last year, the administration launched a formal review of the federal coal leasing program’s effects on climate change.

Climate advocates have argued that banning coal mining on federal land is an important step to slow down climate change.

Burning coal results in higher levels of pollution, and though renewable energy and natural gas have begun to replace coal use across the country, it still has a significant foothold in America’s power sector. Last year, a 17 percent surge in coal-fired electricity helped drive an overall increase of 6.2 percent in greenhouse gas emissions compared with the previous year, according to an analysis by the Rhodium Group.

Jenny Harbine, a senior attorney for the advocacy group Earthjustice, said that given coal’s significant contribution to global warming, it would be difficult for the Biden administration to make the case for new leasing. She called on the administration to end all coal mining on public land.

“This decision is a victory in that it prevents the administration from continuing to lease coal from our federal public lands,” Harbine said. “But it’s a small step in the big picture of what this administration needs to do to make good on its commitments to confront the climate crisis.”

