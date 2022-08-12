The spotted lantern fly can ruin crops. It’s invading Loudoun County.

Placeholder while article actions load

The spotted lantern fly — an insect that can devastate large swaths of fruit crops — has arrived in Loudoun County this summer. The insects are not poisonous and do not bite humans but excrete a sugar-rich, sticky liquid known as honeydew from their backside. The honeydew promotes the growth of black sooty mold, which can coat plants and prevent sunlight from reaching their leaves, reducing photosynthesis.

The honeydew falls from infected trees like a gentle rain shower, coating foliage, fruit, cars and lawn furniture, creating a mess to clean up as well. The sweet liquid attracts yellow jackets, wasps and ants.

The planthopper was thought to be accidentally imported to Berks County, Pa., in 2014, presumably in a shipping container from Asia. Since then, lantern flies have spread across the Mid-Atlantic and have appeared in several counties in the Northeast and Midwest. Before the Loudoun County discovery, nearby quarantine areas were already established to stop the spread.

“Honeydew fouls foliage and fruit. The fruit becomes unmarketable, thus presenting a huge economic problem for growers of apples, cherries, peaches, and grapes,” said Michael Raupp, an entomology professor emeritus at the University of Maryland.

Though the spotted lantern fly doesn’t kill most trees, it can kill grapevines. And if the vines survive, the grapes are tainted with the insect’s honeydew and can’t be used for winemaking.

The beekeeping industry is also affected. Bees that feed on honeydew produce a dark honey with an earthy or smoky flavor.

“I’ve tasted honey from bees that fed on honeydew, and it’s not something I want to put on my cereal,” said Brian Eshenaur, Senior Extension Associate at Cornell University’s New York State Integrated Pest Management Program. But it is good for cooking, Eshenaur noted.

Eshenaur created the spotted lantern fly distribution map (above), and he updates it multiple times a year as the infestation expands. He mentioned the spread of the lantern fly had occurred rather quickly over recent years, mainly because the insect is a good hitchhiker.

“On their own, spotted lantern flies can only fly up to five miles,” said Eshenaur. He recalls one infestation that was believed to occur when a horse farm relocated from New Jersey to Indiana, transporting lantern flies or lantern fly eggs across multiple state lines.

Paula Shrewsbury, an entomology professor at the University of Maryland, teamed up with Raupp to trap lantern flies for a collaborative research project with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Insect-killing fungus is being tested as a solution to reduce spotted lantern fly populations. The goal is to find a biologically-based option for traditional insecticides.

Shrewsbury explained that hundreds of the sap-sucking insects cover trees within their study area. “When you are standing under a tree that has spotted lantern flies, you feel tiny drops hitting your skin and think, is it raining? And then you remember it is just spotted lantern flies in the trees peeing on you,” she said.

The lantern fly’s honeydew coats everything under the infested trees. The combination of sticky honeydew and black sooty mold makes an unsightly mess challenging to remove.

Shrewsbury mentioned that the spotted lantern fly’s honeydew has no smell, but Raupp recently took the opportunity to taste honeydew while trapping the bug. “It is mildly sweet, and I fully understand why ants, yellow jackets, honeybees, paper wasps, and so many other sugar-seekers are attracted to it,” said Raupp.

Raupp mentioned that the story of manna from heaven may have originated from honeydew excreted by sap-sucking insects.

The lantern fly’s preferred host is the Ailanthus altissima, known as the tree of heaven, but it will quickly move into wooded and residential areas to feed on other types of trees, such as maples or willows.

Adults lay eggs from September through December. Egg masses hold about 30 to 50 eggs and are approximately one inch in size, resembling dried mud. Females can lay up to two egg masses, typically on flat surfaces, including tree bark, rocks, lawn furniture, or anything left outdoors. Although the adults don’t survive through the winter, the eggs can.

If you encounter the spotted lantern fly, you’re encouraged to squish it. You should also report any spotted lantern flies or egg masses to Maryland or Virginia Departments of Agriculture.

