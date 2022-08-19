The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Aurora brightens northern skies, with more weekend activity possible

Brilliant displays of auroras have delighted sky watchers from the United States to Europe in the past few days

August 19, 2022 at 4:18 p.m. EDT
The aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights, was seen from Evje, Norway, on Wednesday night into Thursday. (Marcus Rivers via spaceweathergallery.com)
Lights, camera, action.

Dancing auroras lit up skies from North America to Europe over the past few days. Green, blue and purple lights entranced those who stayed awake into the wee hours of the morning.

10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint

In North America, aurora sightings were reported in Michigan, Washington state, North Dakota, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan. In Europe, many posted photos of the northern lights from Scotland, Ireland, Norway and beyond.

Minor to moderate activity is expected to continue the next few nights. Those in the Rocky Mountains, Northeast and northern plains should have minimal cloud cover for promising aurora viewing Friday into Saturday.

Aurora borealis could dazzle skies in northern United States this week

Auroras are created during geomagnetic storms when energy and particles from the sun temporarily disturb Earth’s magnetosphere. Some solar particles travel along Earth’s magnetic field lines into the upper atmosphere, exciting nitrogen and oxygen molecules and releasing photons of light. Intense geomagnetic storms can sometimes disrupt GPS communications or satellite operations.

Geomagnetic activity has elevated in recent days, as a series of eruptions from the sun earlier this week arrived at Earth. Moderate geomagnetic storms lasted for about six hours on Wednesday with minor levels continuing on Thursday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center (NOAA’s SWPC). The center expects minor activity to continue through Friday into Saturday, although at higher latitudes than previous days.

The geomagnetic activity was weaker than what was forecast days earlier and clouds obstructed some views, but night owls were still able to capture beautiful photos from the ground and from aboard the International Space Station.

On a trip in Iceland, storm chaser Alex Spahn got lucky and witnessed the aurora borealis over an erupting volcano. The moment was fleeting, but he was able to capture the instant in a photograph.

“Unfortunately the clouds are winning. That may have been it for the night,” tweeted Spahn. “Can’t complain for my first real aurora.”

Others captured the aurora borealis along with a sighting of unique ghostlike blue and silver wisps, known as noctilucent clouds. Noctilucent, or night-shining clouds, are the rarest, driest and highest clouds on Earth and appear about 50 miles high in the layer of the atmosphere called the mesosphere.

Rare clouds that glow in the dark are the most vibrant in 15 years

But even without a volcano, night-shining clouds or a celestial view, the northern lights are exquisite on their own. Here are brilliant displays of auroras from this week.

