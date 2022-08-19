Aurora brightens northern skies, with more weekend activity possible

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lights, camera, action. Dancing auroras lit up skies from North America to Europe over the past few days. Green, blue and purple lights entranced those who stayed awake into the wee hours of the morning. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight In North America, aurora sightings were reported in Michigan, Washington state, North Dakota, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan. In Europe, many posted photos of the northern lights from Scotland, Ireland, Norway and beyond.

Minor to moderate activity is expected to continue the next few nights. Those in the Rocky Mountains, Northeast and northern plains should have minimal cloud cover for promising aurora viewing Friday into Saturday.

SATURDAY MORNING AURORA FORECAST: Today's coronal mass ejection arrival at Earth may allow for continued geomagnetic storm conditions late tonight + this weekend with aurora viewing opportunities in Northern High Plains, Rocky Mountain West, and parts of Northeast. Details below: pic.twitter.com/PH9glenkyc — Space Weather Watch (@spacewxwatch) August 19, 2022

Auroras are created during geomagnetic storms when energy and particles from the sun temporarily disturb Earth’s magnetosphere. Some solar particles travel along Earth’s magnetic field lines into the upper atmosphere, exciting nitrogen and oxygen molecules and releasing photons of light. Intense geomagnetic storms can sometimes disrupt GPS communications or satellite operations.

Geomagnetic activity has elevated in recent days, as a series of eruptions from the sun earlier this week arrived at Earth. Moderate geomagnetic storms lasted for about six hours on Wednesday with minor levels continuing on Thursday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center (NOAA’s SWPC). The center expects minor activity to continue through Friday into Saturday, although at higher latitudes than previous days.

The geomagnetic activity was weaker than what was forecast days earlier and clouds obstructed some views, but night owls were still able to capture beautiful photos from the ground and from aboard the International Space Station.

On a trip in Iceland, storm chaser Alex Spahn got lucky and witnessed the aurora borealis over an erupting volcano. The moment was fleeting, but he was able to capture the instant in a photograph.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately the clouds are winning. That may have been it for the night,” tweeted Spahn. “Can’t complain for my first real aurora.”

OMG it's happening!! Aurora starting to show above the eruption! Sorry for poor quality cell shot. pic.twitter.com/qE5YdkfcHP — Alex Spahn (@spahn711) August 19, 2022

Others captured the aurora borealis along with a sighting of unique ghostlike blue and silver wisps, known as noctilucent clouds. Noctilucent, or night-shining clouds, are the rarest, driest and highest clouds on Earth and appear about 50 miles high in the layer of the atmosphere called the mesosphere.

Noctilucent clouds are Earth's highest clouds, at ~250k ft. After 8yrs of missing them, finally got them early this morning on SEA-ANC flight, 1:30AKDT (930z). The Aurora was at its weakest point of the day (HP in the teens), still a good show. Original pics, no edit @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/SDt6L6KG0r — Hongming Zheng (@ZhengHongming) August 19, 2022

But even without a volcano, night-shining clouds or a celestial view, the northern lights are exquisite on their own. Here are brilliant displays of auroras from this week.

The #aurora pillars were fun to watch dance across the sky in this short timelapse. It was a wow moment for me for sure. At 40 mile pointe lighthouse in NE Michigan. @weatherchannel @MKiczenski @TamithaSkov #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/9u2b9Tkory — Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) August 19, 2022

Time lapse of the incredible #Aurora display early Thursday morning in Marshall, North Dakota around 2 a.m. Some cool pillars dancing across the night sky and even a few meteors! I had to wait for this one, but it was worth it. #NorthernLights #NDwx 🟢🟢 @spann @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/6p4FJVH48J — Jacob Morse (@JacobMorseWX) August 18, 2022

A great show last night August 17/18! North of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan #aurora @TamithaSkov @NightLights_@weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/3NtMc635jO — Cathleen Mewis (@CatsEye_Photo) August 19, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article