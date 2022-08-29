‘Very dangerous’ heat may reignite fire season in western U.S.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A quiet late summer for western wildfires may be about to come to an abrupt end. Weather models are indicating that a potentially extreme and prolonged heat wave will build over western states this week and into the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service in Sacramento is warning of a “very dangerous heat risk” with high temperatures well above 100 degrees.

Although a supercharged monsoon brought a welcome reprieve from the smoke-filled summer skies and destructive wildfires of the last two years, not every region has seen soaking rain.

Much of California is entering autumn parched and flammable after a months-long dry season, as are parts of the Pacific Northwest into Nevada, Idaho and Montana. And the heat wave is arriving just as windy weather patterns begin to increase in the West.

Advertisement

“Because of the last two-plus years of drought, the fuel is ready to go and it’s just a matter of things lining up in terms of weather and ignitions,” said Alex Tardy, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, referring to Southern California.

The upcoming heat could not only cause an uptick in fire activity but also prime the landscape for autumn’s inevitable fierce winds.

“I would be surprised if we don’t get a relatively active fire season in September and October,” he said.

Farther north, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) declared a state of emergency Sunday “due to the imminent threat of wildfire.”

“With wildfire behavior increasing across the state, and with the threat of fire not likely to recede in the near future, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss — of life, property, business, and our natural resources,” Brown said.

A hot and potentially windy September

An intense and possibly record-breaking heat wave is on the horizon as a heat dome begins to build in the western U.S. this week. Excessive heat watches are already up for the southern half of California as far north as the San Joaquin Valley.

“We will very likely be in the midst of a full-fledged and potentially dangerous heat wave by midweek” wrote the National Weather Service in Los Angeles in a forecast discussion on Sunday.

Longer range forecasts indicate that much of the month will be warmer than normal.

Advertisement

Although the West hasn’t seen the repeated, headline-making heat waves that it did in 2020 and 2021, the last half of summer has still been unusually hot. Sacramento, for example, could break its record for the number of days in a year exceeding 100 degrees. Boise has already hit that milestone — topping 100 degrees 22 times this year — the most since the city’s records began in 1875. It’s forecast to add to that later this week when temperatures climb again.

🚨 With only 5 days left, #Boise #Idaho is on pace to see the warmest August ever since records began in 1875. It's likely Boise will finish the month with an average temperature over 80 degrees which has never been recorded in August before. #idwx pic.twitter.com/BIYsbePcyM — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) August 27, 2022

September — typically a transitional month into autumn weather — is likely to bring more wind as the jet stream begins to dip further south.

Dry cold fronts will push their way into the interior West and bring more organized westerly winds. Stronger “offshore” winds, which blow from the east, become more likely in California as fall progresses.

Advertisement

This past weekend, a passing cold front drove several thousand acres of growth on Oregon’s Rum Creek Fire, now over 10,000 acres. It also fanned the flames of the Cherry Gulch Fire in northern Nevada, which ballooned from zero to 15,000 acres in less than a day.

“These types of patterns tend to increase as we approach fall,” said Gina McGuire, a fire meteorologist with the Great Basin Coordination Center in Salt Lake City, who noted that dried grasses in northern Nevada into Idaho could fuel rapid fire spread during windy conditions.

There has also been abundant lightning in Idaho in the past few weeks, and holdover fires could still emerge.

“That’s a big concern especially in our higher elevation timber areas,” McGuire said. “That’s something that we’re definitely watching, not only with wind but also this week when we get higher temperatures.”

A quiet late summer, aided by monsoon moisture

In California, roughly 200,000 acres have burned so far this year — far less than the 1.5 million acres that had been scorched by this time last year and well under the 5-year average of 1.1 million acres, according to data from Cal Fire. The state has yet to record a 100,000-acre “megafire” this year, which have become almost routine in an era of drought and heat waves intensified by climate change.

Advertisement

“We haven’t had a lot of large active fires at the same time, so our resources are ready to go,” said Robert Foxworthy, public information officer for Cal Fire. “But that potential is there.”

In addition to monsoon rain in the mountains and deserts, Tardy said, high humidity from monsoon and ocean influences has helped to suppress wildfires in Southern California.

Those benefits could be erased by extreme or prolonged heat, as well as dry autumn winds. California could see its first offshore winds in September, which tend to intensify through the fall and have driven the state’s most destructive fires.

“We typically shouldn’t expect July and August to be the biggest part of the season in Southern California,” Tardy said. “Our time for the bigger fires is coming up.”

While California hasn’t seen a particularly bad fire season so far, the U.S. has still had an active fire year. The National Interagency Fire Center reports 47,918 fires have burned more than 6 million acres so far, which is “well above” the 10-year average. Notably, before the monsoon rains arrived, New Mexico saw its two largest fires on record in the late spring and early summer.

GiftOutline Gift Article