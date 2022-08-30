Damaging storms kill at least four from Texas to Michigan

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least four people were killed in severe storms Monday as strong winds left behind damage from the Southern Plains to the Great Lakes. Two children were among the storm-related fatalities, which occurred in Texas, Arkansas, Ohio and Michigan. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The threat of damaging storms is shifting east Tuesday, affecting a swath from Virginia to Maine, but storms are not expected to be as numerous and intense as they were Monday.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center received more than 330 reports of severe winds from Monday’s storms, the most recorded since an outbreak across the Midwest and Ohio Valley on July 23. Severe hail was reported, too, with hail up to the size of eggs reported in Wisconsin and golf-ball-size hail falling as far north as New Hampshire.

Severe gusts of up to 81 mph ripped trees out of the ground and downed power lines in Michigan, Ohio and Illinois, knocking out electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. In Michigan alone, there were more than 600,000 outages Monday night, according to data collected by aggregator PowerOutage.us.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 350,000 people remained in the dark

Most of those waking up without power are in southern Michigan, which endured widespread damage from Monday’s wave of severe storms.

In Monroe, Mich., which is about 30 miles south of Detroit, a 14-year-old girl was killed Monday night when she accidentally came into contact with an electrical line in her backyard that had been knocked down in a thunderstorm, the public safety department shared in a Facebook post.

A gust of 70 mph was measured at Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit, where nearly 100,000 people are still without power. In Lapeer County, which is north of Detroit and east of Flint, 74 mph winds injured one person when a tree fell on a motorcyclist.

The line of severe storms that rolled through NW Ohio Monday evening brought wind gusts over 60 mph causing a barn in Williams county to suffer significant damage while also knocking down several large trees. pic.twitter.com/1c8kNxRMnO — Eric Zernich (@EricZernich) August 30, 2022

Across the border in Ohio, a woman was killed in a suburb of Toledo by a tree that was toppled by severe winds, according to Toledo’s ABC television affiliate. Winds of up to 60 mph were recorded at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, and storms uprooted multiple trees near Sylvania, Ohio, along the state’s border with Michigan.

The strongest winds of the day were measured near Lowell, Ind., about 40 miles south-southeast of Chicago, where gusts up to 81 mph downed trees and power lines.

Further south, in Bentonville, Ark., an 11-year-old boy was killed and a woman was hospitalized after floodwaters pulled them into a storm drain, according to Fort Smith CBS television affiliate.

In Nolan County, Tex., one person was killed when severe winds caused a tanker truck to roll over on Interstate 20, causing at least six accidents, according to the Weather Service. A weather station near Anton, Tex., recorded wind speeds of 73 mph.

As winds fanned out from thunderstorms over the Texas Panhandle, they stirred up a blinding curtain of dust known as a haboob that was photographed by storm chasers:

Just an insane haboob chase through the central Texas panhandle. Starting from Amarillo, all the way south of Tahoka. Pic was taken 10 miles SE of Tahoka at 00:46Z. For scale, the average wind turbine is 466 feet tall. @NWSLubbock @spann @nwslubbock #stormhour #wxtwitter #txwx pic.twitter.com/BmAAO1z5ig — MarcusD.eth (@eMDe_Photo) August 30, 2022

Major haboob moving into Plainview TX @NWSLubbock pic.twitter.com/kO0N8yGdtO — MARCUS REYNOLDS (@marcusreynold19) August 29, 2022

With the responsible front headed toward the East Coast on Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center issued a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms, highlighting a marginal chance of damaging winds from Virginia into Maine, including Richmond, Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Rochester, N.Y.

7:52am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Marginal Risk: across parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/MVjWGshZ0y — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) August 30, 2022

Most of Tuesday’s storms are expected to be less than severe, but the Weather Service said a few instances of damaging winds over 58 mph are possible. Strong storms could also contain intense downpours and dangerous lightning.

In the D.C. area, a line of storms is expected to track from west to east between 4 and 8 p.m. The front triggering the storms will bring cooler air in its wake, ending a week-long stretch of 90-degree temperatures and high humidity.

