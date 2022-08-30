Pacific Super Typhoon Hinnamnor becomes 2022′s strongest storm

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Atlantic may be wrapping up its quietest August in 25 years, but the strongest tropical system of 2022 is raging in the northwest Pacific. Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane, is on a precarious crash-course with one or more of the islands of Japan. It could make a run at Category 5 strength as its winds surge toward 160 mph.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds on Tuesday morning Eastern time were estimated to be about 150 mph by the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center, which qualifies it as a rare super typhoon. Gusts of 185 mph were likely within the eyewall, the ring of destructive winds around the calm storm center. The powerhouse storm was located about 400 miles south-southeast of Kyushu Island in Japan, and was churning west at 18 mph.

Typhoons in the northwest Pacific are no different from hurricanes in the Atlantic; they are just called different things. To become a “super typhoon,” a storm must attain sustained winds of at least 150 mph, which is the equivalent of a high-end Category 4 hurricane.

As Hinnamnor churns westward, the main body of Japan isn’t under any watches or warnings yet, but storm and high wave warnings have been hoisted for the Daitō Islands southeast of Okinawa, which are home to about 2,100 residents. The two populated islands, Minamidaitōjima and Kitadaitōjima, sit about 200 feet above sea level at their highest point, and are small islands made out of limestone that built up atop ancient coral reefs.

The storm center is predicted to pass 93 miles south of Kadena Air Base on Okinawa at 7 p.m. local time Wednesday, producing up to 5 to 6 inches of rain and wind gusts to 69 mph, according to Stars and Stripes.

It’s unclear just how close to more densely-inhabited islands of Japan the storm’s course will ultimately take it, as well as how the storm could eventually influence the weather in North America.

The latest

On Tuesday, the Japanese satellite Himawari-8 captured eerie views from above as the atmospheric buzz saw crawled west. The storm was a rather compact “annular cyclone,” characterized by one intense band of convection, or thunderstorm activity, surrounding a hollowed-out eye. Most hurricanes, typhoons and mature tropical cyclones feature a spiral of arcing squall lines and rain bands feeding into the center. Annular cyclones have a tighter radius of maximum winds and are more symmetric, which helps them sustain their ferocity.

On the periphery of the typhoon, high, thin, wispy cirrus clouds can be seen on satellite radiating away from the center. That marks outflow, or exhaust at high altitudes as “spent” air expands away from the storm. The more already-processed air a storm evacuates from above it, the more the internal air pressure can plummet. That means the storm can in turn ingest more moisture-rich surface air in contact with the ocean. That fuels its sustenance or intensification.

Where Hinnamnor is going

Hinnamnor will likely maintain its strength or even intensify further, potentially becoming the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center is not explicitly forecasting a Category 5, instead projecting maximum sustained winds near 155 mph — just shy of the 157 mph Category 5 threshold — with eyewall gusts to around 190 mph.

Regardless, it’s already the strongest storm to spin up on Earth this year, and could be very problematic wherever it strikes. In fact, it’s still expected to be at least a Category 3 storm five days from now.

It appears Hinnamnor may curve slightly southward a bit, suppressed by high pressure to the north. This will likely keep its center just south of the island of Okinawa, but either way it’s much too close for comfort. The Japanese islands of Miyakojima, Tarama and Ishigaki currently appear to be at greater risk, with the closest pass probably sometime in the Friday or Saturday time frame.

By then it will likely be faltering just a bit, and may weaken to a Category 3 or low-end Category 4 storm, but severe impact is still expected. Weather models diverge markedly in their simulations thereafter, but agree on the same basic premise — an approaching low pressure system to the northwest will help scoot Hinnamnor northward.

The American (GFS) model then suggests Hinnamnor will slam South Korea early next week, which endured disastrous flooding just three weeks ago. The European model favors a somewhat weaker Hinnamnor crossing over southern Japan with hurricane-force winds and copious rainfall.

It unfortunately appears that either scenario will continue to starve China of meaningful rainfall. The country has been facing a blistering heat wave and brutal drought that’s wreaking havoc on agricultural production.

There’s a remote possibility that Hinnamnor’s eventual absorption into a mid-latitude low pressure system in 7 to 10 days could bend the jet stream enough to even influence the weather in North America in the next two or three weeks. Picture a gently-flowing stream, and then throwing a rock into it. That rock would affect the flow around it, resulting in a series of ripples downstream. The crests and troughs of those ripples are analogous to high and low pressure systems. The specifics of how such a chain reaction may play out remain to be seen.

Hinnamnor’s fit of fury comes amid an anomalously quiet season for tropical cyclones in the northern hemisphere. Thus far the hemisphere’s tropical storm activity is only running about 53 percent of average, with half the number of major hurricane-strength systems that’s currently expected.

In the meantime, meteorologists are also carefully monitoring a system in the Atlantic which will likely become Danielle and could make a run at hurricane strength next week. All indications point to it likely heading out to sea and sparing the U.S., though it could be something to monitor for Bermuda.

