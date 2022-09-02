The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Gina McCarthy to step down as Biden’s top climate adviser this month

The long-tenured environmental policymaker served is leaving the White House after nearly two years on the job.

September 2, 2022 at 1:42 p.m. EDT
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry and White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy participate in a briefing at the White House on Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Gina McCarthy is planning to leave her post as the White House national climate adviser this month, a departure that comes just after President Biden signed into law a major piece of climate legislation.

The long-tenured environmental policymaker for Democratic administrations is capping a career in government nearly two years into Biden’s term, during which his administration issued a slew of regulations reining in greenhouse gas emissions from automobiles, air conditioners and other sources, in addition to passing nearly $370 billion in clean-energy tax incentives and other programs intended combat climate change.

Her last day on the job will be Sept. 16.

“Gina is indeed leaving us,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday. “She, as you know, has been a leader in what we have seen as one of the largest investment in dealing with climate change.”

Her long-anticipated exit from the White House comes after playing a key role in coordinating different government agencies in a united climate agenda. She has served as Biden’s top domestic climate adviser while John F. Kerry, a former secretary of state, acts as Biden’s chief climate envoy internationally.

Before joining the Biden administration, she ran a major green group called the Natural Resources Defense Council and served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama.

