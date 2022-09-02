Gina McCarthy to step down as Biden’s top climate adviser this month

Gina McCarthy is planning to leave her post as the White House national climate adviser this month, a departure that comes just after President Biden signed into law a major piece of climate legislation.
Her last day on the job will be Sept. 16.
“Gina is indeed leaving us,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday. “She, as you know, has been a leader in what we have seen as one of the largest investment in dealing with climate change.”
Her long-anticipated exit from the White House comes after playing a key role in coordinating different government agencies in a united climate agenda. She has served as Biden’s top domestic climate adviser while John F. Kerry, a former secretary of state, acts as Biden’s chief climate envoy internationally.
Before joining the Biden administration, she ran a major green group called the Natural Resources Defense Council and served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama.
