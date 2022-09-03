Mapping this summer’s extreme divide in rain and drought Despite record precipitation events this summer, the country is likely running behind its average annual rainfall. Large areas of drought were interspersed with rare deluges Percentage of normal precipitation over the last 90 days 100% less 50% Normal 50% 100% 150% more Five places saw extremely rare 1,000-year flood events, often a season’s-worth of rain in a single day. Seattle Sacramento Salt Lake City Death Valley Aug. 5 Denver San Jose Las Vegas Albuquerque Los Angeles Phoenix Note: Data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available Pierre Effingham, Ill. Aug. 1 St. Louis July 26 Oklahoma City Dallas Aug. 22 Jackson San Antonio Bridgeport Hazard, Ky. July 27 Large areas of drought were interspersed with rare deluges Percentage of normal precipitation over the last 90 days 100% less 50% Normal 50% 100% 150% more Five places saw extremely rare 1,000-year flood events, often a season’s-worth of rain in a single day. Seattle Sacramento Salt Lake City Death Valley Aug. 5 Denver San Jose Las Vegas Albuquerque Los Angeles Phoenix Note: Data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available Pierre Effingham, Ill. Aug. 1 St. Louis July 26 Oklahoma City Dallas Aug. 22 Jackson San Antonio Bridgeport Hazard, Ky. July 27 Large areas of drought were interspersed with rare deluges Percentage of normal precipitation over the last 90 days 100% less 50% Normal 50% 100% 150% more Five places saw extremely rare 1,000-year flood events, often a season’s-worth of rain in a single day. Seattle Pierre Bridgeport Des Moines Effingham, Ill. Aug. 1 San Jose Denver Death Valley Aug. 5 St. Louis July 26 Hazard, Ky. July 27 Las Vegas Albuquerque Los Angeles Oklahoma City Phoenix Dallas Aug. 22 Jackson San Antonio Note: Data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available Large areas of drought were interspersed with rare deluges Percentage of normal precipitation over the last 90 days 100% less 50% Normal 50% 100% 150% more Five places saw extremely rare 1,000-year flood events, often a season’s-worth of rain in a single day. Seattle Pierre Bridgeport Sacramento Salt Lake City Des Moines Denver Death Valley Aug. 5 San Jose Effingham, Ill. Aug. 1 St. Louis July 26 Hazard, Ky. July 27 Las Vegas Albuquerque Los Angeles Oklahoma City Phoenix Dallas Aug. 22 Jackson San Antonio Note: Data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available

Like an unhinged seesaw, this summer’s rainfall has teetered between too much or too little across the United States. Record rain fell in pockets in the country and brought unprecedented flooding; meanwhile other communities yearned for just a few drops as drought worsened. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight Weather patterns have always brought variable rainfall across the country, but this summer typified a new era of extreme precipitation events brought on by a warming world: wet events are getting wetter, and dry events are becoming drier.

“[A] striking feature on the weather maps this summer has been the relatively close proximity of extreme heat events to extreme rainfall events, as well as the number of these events,” said Greg Carbin, the chief of the Forecast Operations Branch at NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center, in an email. “You’d expect perhaps one, or the other, but this summer we’ve seen both.”

Much of the United States has either experienced significantly below average or above average rainfall; very few swaths are on par with long-term average precipitation amounts, as shown in the map above of rainfall differences from normal.

The map below shows the total amount of precipitation over the summer, highlighting how precipitation varies based on geography. It also casts light on how small amounts of rain can have a large effect in locations that typically don’t see much in the summer, such as in the western U.S., sometimes leading to unusual flooding in the area.

Parched in the west, soggy in the southeast Observed precipitation over the last 90 days 0 10 20 30 40 inches 1,000-year flood events Seattle Sacramento Salt Lake City Death Valley Aug. 5 Denver San Jose Las Vegas Albuquerque Los Angeles Phoenix Note: Data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available Pierre Effingham, Ill. Aug. 1 St. Louis July 26 Oklahoma City Dallas Aug. 22 Jackson San Antonio Bridgeport Hazard, Ky. July 27 Parched in the west, soggy in the southeast Observed precipitation over the last 90 days 0 10 20 30 40 inches 1,000-year flood events Seattle Sacramento Salt Lake City Death Valley Aug. 5 Denver San Jose Las Vegas Albuquerque Los Angeles Phoenix Note: Data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available Pierre Effingham, Ill. Aug. 1 St. Louis July 26 Oklahoma City Dallas Aug. 22 Jackson San Antonio Bridgeport Hazard, Ky. July 27 Parched in the west, soggy in the southeast Observed precipitation over the last 90 days 0 10 20 30 40 inches 1,000-year flood events Seattle Pierre Bridgeport Des Moines Effingham, Ill. Aug. 1 San Jose Denver Death Valley Aug. 5 St. Louis July 26 Hazard, Ky. July 27 Las Vegas Albuquerque Los Angeles Oklahoma City Phoenix Dallas Aug. 22 Jackson San Antonio Note: Data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available Parched in the west, soggy in the southeast Observed precipitation over the last 90 days 0 10 20 30 40 inches 1,000-year flood events Seattle Pierre Bridgeport Sacramento Salt Lake City Des Moines Denver Death Valley Aug. 5 San Jose Effingham, Ill. Aug. 1 St. Louis July 26 Hazard, Ky. July 27 Las Vegas Albuquerque Los Angeles Oklahoma City Phoenix Dallas Aug. 22 Jackson San Antonio Note: Data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available

This summer, the most notable precipitation differences from normal occurred in the southwestern United States, which received around 100 to 150 percent more rain than its long-term average rain because of an active monsoon season.

The Southwest monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Pacific Ocean north to the Southwest and parts of Southern California. Thunderstorms during monsoon season can bring up to 50 to 70 percent of the region’s total rainfall. This year, the monsoon started in mid-June, which is about two weeks earlier than normal, and continued.

“Probably the most interesting feature to me was the reincarnation of the southwest monsoon this year, which led to numerous flood hazards in the parched southwestern U.S.,” wrote John Abatzoglou, a climate scientist at the University of California Merced, in an email.

For instance, heavy rain at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in southern New Mexico trapped 200 people for several hours until officials rescued them. Twice in about two weeks floodwaters poured into casinos in Las Vegas in late July and early August, as the city saw its most monsoon rain in a decade.

Carbin added the monsoon pattern helped break all-time monthly rainfall records near the Arizona-New Mexico border. “In fact, there are locations in this region that have experienced monthly rainfall amounts during July and August that have not been previously observed in at least the past 50 years.”

The summer’s most devastating rain events were spread across the southwest and central states, in which record downpours produced a season’s worth of rain in a single day. The most notable single-day rain events occurred in St. Louis, western Kentucky, eastern Illinois, Death Valley and Dallas. All five rainfall events were exceptionally rare, estimated to only have a 0.1 percent chance of occurring in any given year.

The torrents triggered serious flooding that engulfed communities, damaged infrastructure and prompted emergency rescues. Thirty-eight people died from the rain event in western Kentucky, and at least one person died during the flooding in Dallas.

Several other areas also experienced unusual and serious rain events. In June, two to three inches of rain fell over Yellowstone National Park and melted snow, triggering historic flooding and landslides and washing away roads and homes. Near-record rainfall in Jackson, Miss. on Aug. 24 knocked out the city’s primary water treatment plant, leaving some neighborhoods without running water.

“Summertime thunderstorm downpours have been especially intense this year,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles. “It is precisely the kind of extreme precipitation that we expect to increase the most in a warming climate.”

In recent years, a larger portion of rain in the United States has come in the form of intense single-day events. Data shows that nine of the top 10 years for extreme one-day precipitation events have occurred in the last three decades.

Swain explained the gradual warming of the atmosphere has increased such extreme single day events. A warmer atmosphere can “hold” more water; the atmosphere can hold approximately 4 percent more water for each degree Fahrenheit of warming. Since the 1979, average temperatures in the United States have risen between 0.32 to 0.55 degrees Fahrenheit degrees per decade.

But while these extreme precipitation events logged impressive rainfall rates, they are not large enough to compensate for the large regions of drought. Swain said, in addition to the low precipitation, a warmer atmosphere is also driving more evaporation from the ground, worsening drought conditions.

The western U.S., specifically California, is the most noticeable drought-stricken area in the country. The drought is mostly due to the recent lack of winter rain and snow as well as warming temperatures, which are hastening evaporation.

By itself, Abatzoglou said California’s paltry summer rain isn’t too alarming since typical summer precipitation “is next to nothing.” A healthy round of storms and snowfall in the fall and winter could help put a dent in the drought, although full recovery will likely take several years.

Yet lack of summer precipitation has severely affected the Northeast. Boston experienced its fourth driest July on record. Only about a half an inch of rain fell in Providence, Rhode Island in July, about 2.5 inches below average. Drought conditions spread from New Jersey to coastal Maine.

Much of the central and southern plains also experienced limited rainfall and well above normal temperatures, where drought expanded and intensified.

As of August 30, around 65 percent of the country was experiencing abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions.

“The generally smaller footprint of these extreme rainfall events has been offset by widespread drought,” said Carbin. “My own analysis of year-to-date rainfall places 2022 slightly below normal when looking at the coverage of high-end (10-inches or more) monthly rainfall.”

But Carbin said rainfall totals could change quickly, even catastrophically so, if the Atlantic hurricane season picks up. In recent years, many locations have experienced tropical-related rainfall events that dropped large amounts of rain.

Last year, the remnants of Hurricane Ida unloaded a historic deluge in the northeast around Sept. 1. Newark received more than 8 inches of rain and experienced its wettest day on record. Although Ida is an exception, most extreme tropical cyclone rainfall events tend to occur later in the month of September and sometimes October, said Carbin.

“So, it’s not yet time to rule out a threat from tropical cyclone heavy rainfall,” he said.

