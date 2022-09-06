Historic, unforgiving western heat wave is peaking and crushing records

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A historically severe September heat wave is baking the West, breaking hundreds of records, posing a danger to public health and pushing California’s power grid to the limit. Some records have been shattered by wide margins as the scorching air mass exacerbates the fire danger in the drought-stricken region. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight California’s Independent System Operator (ISO) says the state’s electric grid is under heavy strain and that rotating outages could occur unless consumers reduce their energy use even more than they have since the heat wave began a week ago.

“This is an extraordinary heat event we are experiencing, and the efforts by consumers to lean in and reduce their energy use after 4 p.m. are absolutely essential,” said Elliot Mainzer, California ISO’s president and CEO, in a news release. The agency, which declared an energy emergency alert, is predicting an all-time historic high demand of 51,033 Megawatts Tuesday afternoon, surpassing their previous record of 50,270 Megawatts on July 24, 2004.

The ISO is urging residents to “pre-cool” their homes to 72 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, and then turning the thermostat to 78 degrees during peak demand hours between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. It has called for such reductions on seven straight days.

The heat is historic for both its duration and intensity, evidenced by long-standing monthly and all-time records that continue to be toppled. In Sacramento, the downtown district got to 113 degrees Monday, just a degree below an all-time record set on July 17, 1975 and four degrees hotter than the previous September record. Records there date back to 1877.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sacramento is expected to jump to 115 degrees, which would be both a monthly and all-time record as well as only the 11th time in the past 145 years that the city made it to 112 degrees or higher. Fairfield, Calif., on the northeast side of the Bay Area, set an all-time record Monday of 117 degrees.

A whopping 42 million Americans are under excessive heat warnings, including across most of California, northeast Arizona and adjacent southern Nevada. The Great Basin, southern Idaho and western Utah are under heat advisories.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” wrote the National Weather Service. “[There is a] very high risk of heat stress or illness for the entire population.”

Maximiliano Herrera, a world weather historian, called this the “worst September heat wave in Western USA history” on Twitter over the weekend.

The excessive heat is also fueling the risk for fast-moving fires.

Red flag warnings — connoting dangerous fire weather — encapsulate the entirety of Montana in addition to Idaho’s Columbia River Basin, much of Oregon and northern and eastern Washington.

A number of large wildfires have erupted over the last week in California, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The fast-moving Mill Fire, which erupted on Friday in northern California, killed two people and injured three.

Hottest weather yet possible for some on Tuesday

The heat will reach a blistering crescendo into Tuesday as a stagnant high pressure “heat dome” crests overhead. It’s been fending off clouds and rain and diverting the jet stream north into Canada. Beneath it, sinking air and unrelenting sunshine are delivering some of the hottest weather ever observed in the Golden State.

Outside of deserts, the worst of it has been focused in California’s Central Valley. The National Weather Service is explicitly forecasting Sacramento to reach an all-time record high of 115 degrees on Tuesday. In addition to being an all-time record, it would also obliterate what until Monday had been Sacramento’s monthly record for September of 109 degrees.

Some places in the Central Valley could approach 118 degrees.

“Still looking like the ongoing record-setting heat wave will peak today, but dangerous heat will likely persist through the end of the week,” wrote the Weather Service office in Sacramento Tuesday.

The heat traces the spine of California down to the Bay Area and southern California too. San Francisco is expected to hit 99 degrees on Tuesday. While staggeringly hot, Sept. 6, 2020 was hotter by three degrees. Regardless, it’s still two dozen degrees hotter than the average of 75.

Los Angeles will spend the next few days in the mid to upper 80s, but should peak around 90 on Friday. Keep in mind that’s at the airport though — just a few miles inland, highs will hover around 100 to 105 degrees.

Death Valley, Calif. has hit 124 degrees three times in the past five days. It could flirt with 126 on Tuesday, which would tie a world record for September.

The heat has been spilling east too, bringing toasty weather to Denver with record highs in the upper 90s to near 100 projected through Thursday. Salt Lake City — which has set a September record of 104 on Monday — will continue to hover in the low 100s.

When will the heat ease?

The heat will begin to gradually ease on Thursday. Temperatures closer to average will return to much of California over the weekend, although temperatures will remain somewhat above normal over the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies.

Around that time, moisture from Hurricane Kay in the Pacific southwest of the Baja Peninsula could begin wafting northward, lowering temperatures and possibly bringing some beneficial rainfall to southern California and even farther north. However, its specific effects on the region are highly uncertain and it could also increase the potential for dry lightning that could increase the fire risk.

Climate change connection

While extreme heat events are not caused by climate change, human influence on our atmosphere is making them more frequent, intense and prolonged. It propels already high-end outlier events into record territory.

Breaking records by large margins, the heat wave bears shades of the unprecedented events that torched the Pacific Northwest in June of 2021 and the United Kingdom in July, both of which scientists concluded would have been virtually impossible with human-caused climate change.

Stateside, over the past week, more than 1,141 warm weather records have been set in the U.S. compared to just 36 cold records. If climate change wasn’t a factor, these extremes would roughly balance out.

Rundown of key records

From California to Montana, hundreds of heat records have been set since Aug. 30, and dozens more are in jeopardy over the coming days.

In addition to calendar day records, multiple locations have set monthly records and even all-time records (the warmest temperature observed in any month). We highlight some of the of most significant here:

