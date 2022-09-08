Europe just had its hottest summer on record

Amid blistering heat waves, brutal drought and widespread wildfires, Europe just notched its hottest summer in recorded history, new data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service show.
In a statement, Copernicus senior scientist Freja Vamborg described the past three months as “a summer of extremes.”
The combination of record heat and extraordinarily dry conditions wreaked havoc across the continent. Officials have attributed thousands of deaths to the long stretches of oppressively hot weather. Crops withered and forests turned brown and barren as Western Europe was gripped by the worst drought in centuries. Wildfires raged from the Caucasus mountains to the Atlantic coast, with flames consuming roughly 50 percent more land than the previous record set in 2017.
The historic season was made significantly worse by human-caused climate change, scientists say. One recent analysis found that the burning of fossil fuels and other carbon-emitting activities made a July heat wave in the United Kingdom 10 times as likely. Other research shows that the climate-driven cycle of hot weather and dry landscapes can lead to the formation of “heat domes” that deflect rainy weather and force the continent to bake beneath inescapable sunshine and heat.
Globally, temperatures in August tied for the third hottest on record, Copernicus said. Heat waves scorched much of China. Drought plagued much of the western United States and Canada. Even Antarctica was warmer than is usual for this period.
Sign up for the latest news about climate change, energy and the environment, delivered every Thursday
More on climate change
Understanding our climate: Global warming is a real phenomenon, and weather disasters are undeniably linked to it. As temperatures rise, heat waves are more often sweeping the globe — and parts of the world are becoming too hot to survive.
What can be done? The Post is tracking a variety of climate solutions, as well as the Biden administration’s actions on environmental issues. It can feel overwhelming facing the impacts of climate change, but there are ways to cope with climate anxiety.
Inventive solutions: Some people have built off-the-grid homes from trash to stand up to a changing climate. As seas rise, others are exploring how to harness marine energy.
Have a question about climate change or climate solutions? Share it with us. You can also sign up for our newsletter on climate change, energy and environment.