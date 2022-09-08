The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Europe just had its hottest summer on record

It was the second historic summer in a row for the continent, which experienced blistering heat waves, brutal drought and widespread wildfires.

By
September 8, 2022 at 12:20 p.m. EDT
A woman cools herself with a fan as she rides on the London Underground on July 19, 2022 in London. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Amid blistering heat waves, brutal drought and widespread wildfires, Europe just notched its hottest summer in recorded history, new data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service show.

It was the second historic summer in a row for the continent, with average temperatures 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.72 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the previous record set just last year, Copernicus announced Thursday. August was especially scorching, surpassing the 2018 record by a whopping 0.8 degrees Celsius (1.44 degrees Fahrenheit).

10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint

In a statement, Copernicus senior scientist Freja Vamborg described the past three months as “a summer of extremes.”

The combination of record heat and extraordinarily dry conditions wreaked havoc across the continent. Officials have attributed thousands of deaths to the long stretches of oppressively hot weather. Crops withered and forests turned brown and barren as Western Europe was gripped by the worst drought in centuries. Wildfires raged from the Caucasus mountains to the Atlantic coast, with flames consuming roughly 50 percent more land than the previous record set in 2017.

The historic season was made significantly worse by human-caused climate change, scientists say. One recent analysis found that the burning of fossil fuels and other carbon-emitting activities made a July heat wave in the United Kingdom 10 times as likely. Other research shows that the climate-driven cycle of hot weather and dry landscapes can lead to the formation of “heat domes” that deflect rainy weather and force the continent to bake beneath inescapable sunshine and heat.

Globally, temperatures in August tied for the third hottest on record, Copernicus said. Heat waves scorched much of China. Drought plagued much of the western United States and Canada. Even Antarctica was warmer than is usual for this period.

Sign up for the latest news about climate change, energy and the environment, delivered every Thursday

Loading...