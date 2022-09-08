No September on record in the West has seen a heat wave like this

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The heat wave that’s been gripping California and other parts of the West for 10 days and counting is the most severe ever recorded in September, weather experts have said — confirming what California’s governor is calling the “hottest & longest on record” for the month. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The data supporting the assertion is overwhelming. Records began falling on Aug. 30 when Seattle and Portland set calendar day records of 90 and 100. And it’s not yet over — while the region’s heat wave peaked on Tuesday, among California’s hottest days ever observed, it’s expected to continue until Saturday, ending after a total of 12 days.

In just the past week, nearly 1,000 heat records have been broken, including more than 270 monthly records — temperatures unsurpassed for September. Some places, like Salt Lake City, Sacramento and Reno, have broken their September records multiple times and by large margins.

Sacramento and San Jose, where it reached 116 and 109 degrees on Tuesday, clinched all-time records — meaning their temperatures exceeded levels observed on any previous day or month.

It’s the “greatest September heat wave ever west of the Rockies hands down,” tweeted weather historian Maximiliano Herrera on Wednesday.

In addition to its magnitude and duration, the heat wave also been exceptional for its scope. Record-shattering temperatures have stretched from Arizona to Washington state and as far east as North Dakota.

At least two states have posted their highest temperatures ever observed during September:

Utah: St. George, in the southwest corner of the state, hit 112 degrees Tuesday.

Montana: Big Horn hit 108 Wednesday

When Death Valley soared to 125 degrees Tuesday, it fell just one degree shy of the September California and world records.

Of all the states, California has seen the most extreme temperatures for the longest period of time. Sacramento, Death Valley, Stockton and Fresno all saw their warmest 7-day periods in September “by far” according to an analysis by weather enthusiast Don Sutherland.

At the heat wave’s peak on Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called it “unprecedented,” tweeting that it “will be the hottest & longest on record for September.”

Experts concurred.

“This will be essentially the worst September heat wave on record, certainly in Northern California and arguably for the state overall,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, in a live discussion on Twitter.

Christopher Burt, author of a book on weather extremes, called Tuesday “one of the, if not the, hottest single day in California’s observed weather history.” That day, California’s power demand spiked to an all-time high.

Although the heat wave is slowly easing, it is still setting records. The National Weather Service projects dozens more will be broken or tied through Saturday. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are still in place for 45 million people in California, southwest Oregon, southern Nevada and parts of Colorado.

Denver could hit 100 degrees on Thursday, which would be the latest such instance on record. In June, it matched its earliest 100-degree reading. On Wednesday, it set a calendar day record of 99.

This is exactly the kind of heat wave that is expected to become more common because of human-caused climate change, which has already made such events more intense, frequent and prolonged.

Rundown of key records

Below we list some of the most significant heat records set since the heat wave began:

