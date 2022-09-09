Hurricane Earl swipes Bermuda, but Atlantic mostly quiet near season peak

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Atlantic hurricane season reaches its historical peak this weekend and it’s been weirdly quiet in the United States. Even as California contends with a Pacific tropical storm, Florida is the only other state to be affected by a tropical system this season — way back in early June.

Forecasters are tracking Hurricane Earl north of Bermuda, and monitoring several Atlantic disturbances for the potential to develop. But there is presently nothing of concern for residents along the U.S. Gulf and East Coasts even as the historical peak of hurricane season arrives this weekend.

Tropical storm warnings are set to expire in Bermuda, after Earl delivered a brief dose of gusty winds and rain late Thursday. Behind Earl lurk three additional areas to watch in the tropics, but they have low odds to develop.

Overall, the Atlantic the season has featured a relative dearth of storminess. In fact, August was the first in 25 years to pass without a single named storm. In recent days, the energetic promenades of Earl and Danielle over the open ocean have made a dent in the storm deficit, though the basin is still sitting about 50 percent below average despite forecasts for an active season.

Earl’s impact in Bermuda

The enormous eye of Hurricane Earl passed less than 100 miles east-southeast of Bermuda overnight. The strongest winds of a storm are always found within its eyewall, which fortunately spared Bermuda a greater impact. At present, hurricane-force winds only extend outward 80 miles from the center, but Bermuda still saw wind gusts to around 50 mph and some rain squalls.

A radar view of Hurricane Earl approaching Bermuda Thursday evening.

As of Friday morning, the storm was centered 190 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, and was moving away from the island at 18 mph. Maximum sustained winds within Earl’s core were estimated at 100 mph.

Earl is expected to strengthen, possibly reaching high-end Category 2 strength, before transitioning into a non-tropical low pressure system. That means it will acquire fronts, lose its eye and begin feeding off jet stream energy and the contrast between chilly Arctic air to the north and tropical mildness to the south.

That process will come Saturday evening as it’s absorbed into an approaching trough, or dip in the jet stream, within which is nestled high altitude cold air, low pressure and spin. That trough is draped from the Carolina coastline northeast toward New Brunswick, Canada. It will consolidate and capture Earl before hovering southeast of Newfoundland.

The European model suggests wave heights over the open north Atlantic could top 75 feet for a time Saturday evening, including just offshore of the Avalon Peninsula near St. John’s. That could bring an extreme danger for mariners seeking to navigate the tumultuous waters.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic

Otherwise in the Atlantic, there are no immediate tropical troubles to worry about. The National Hurricane Center has outlined three systems to keep an eye on — one about 1,100 miles east of the Leeward Islands, another a few hundred miles south of Cabo Verde and a third still over western Africa — but none has more than a 30 percent chance of eventual development.

Weather models appear largely uninterested in the prospects of the first two tropical waves, but the third, which should slip off the African coastline near the mouth of the Gambia River on Monday morning, is more curious.

The European model suggests a greater likelihood of development in the next five to seven days, whereas the American GFS model maintains conditions unfavorable for development.

Besides that, the unusually quiet 2022 Atlantic hurricane season continues to limp along.

