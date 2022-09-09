Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday — one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave — experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The extreme heat has exacerbated conditions and fuels fanning the flames. The fire is chewing through dense and drought-stressed forest and chaparral in the steep terrain in the Tahoe National Forest, and threatening the nearby towns of Foresthill, Georgetown and Volcanoville. Cal Fire reported that the fire ballooned to 25,000 acres and made a run yesterday pushing into Volcanoville and destroying structures but not the entire community.

“It’s the most intense fire of the season in Northern California,” Craig Clements, a professor of meteorology and climate science at San Jose State University, said in an interview. “These really extreme temperatures caused extensive drying of the dead fuels.”

#MosquitoFire pyroCb plume now developing characteristics similar to a supercell thunderstorm (cloud tops to 40,000+ feet, deep plume rotation). Pyrogeneic lightning and significant pyrovortices are possible. Dangerous situation for anyone evacuating & firefighters. #CAwx #CAfire https://t.co/bmmMVpDkKJ pic.twitter.com/Oi9Xwnc97R — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) September 8, 2022

Due to “continued dangerous fire weather” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday declared a state of emergency for counties impacted by the Mosquito Fire, as well as the Fairview Fire, which is burning in Southern California.

On the Mosquito Fire, Clements added that there’s “high risk for a lot of the region as this fire progresses, mainly because of the dry fuel conditions.”

He said the blaze reminded him of the Creek Fire, which tore through the Southern Sierra Nevada in September 2020 and spawned two fire-generated tornadoes.

Clements’s students were on site studying the Mosquito Fire as part of NOAA’s California Fire Dynamics Experiment, and they had a front-row seat when it exploded in size Thursday afternoon.

Kate Forrest, a graduate research assistant at San Jose State’s Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center, described the fire as having strong, hot updrafts that penetrate into the atmosphere and condense into enormous clouds, also known as pyrocumulus clouds.

In this case, the smoky plume reached so high — about 40,000 feet — it formed a pyrocumulonimbus cloud, or pyroCb — a sure sign of extreme fire behavior.

Forrest, whose research focuses on the factors that lead to fire-generated tornadoes, said that the Mosquito Fire had a rotating column that was confirmed both visually and by radar.

“The fact that it was still putting up a pyroCb after sunset was an indicator of how much heat this fire was putting out,” she said. “I was blown away.”

The cause of the blaze, which ignited Tuesday, is under investigation.

This week’s record-shattering heat was likely a catalyst for the extreme burning conditions observed yesterday. Major utility Pacific Gas and Electric also reported that electrical activity on its equipment “occurred close in time to the report time of the fire.”

The area has been under a “high risk” designation for wildfire all week for hot, dry and unstable weather and very flammable vegetation.

“This leads to extra-long burn periods and significant slope and fuel driven fires,” said Brent Wachter, a fire meteorologist with the Northern California Geographic Coordination Center, in an email.

Data shows that fire danger in the Northern Sierra has skyrocketed the past few weeks, with vegetation nearing all-time record lows for moisture content. Some areas, such as the Sacramento Valley and its foothills, have already hit that mark, according to Wachter.

An excessive heat warning for the region continues Friday, where the National Weather Service in Sacramento expects temperatures between 100 and 114 degrees in the valleys and foothills and up to 105 degrees in the mountains. An all-time high temperature record of 116 was set in downtown Sacramento on Tuesday.

Because of the volatile conditions, meteorologists are also closely watching the remnants of Kay, downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, given concern that the tropical moisture surge could unleash dry lightning and ignite new fires. Forecasts currently indicate that dry lightning is possible in the Northern Sierra this weekend.

There was also concern that strong winds from Kay could push the Fairview Fire further into populated areas before significant rain arrives in Southern California on Friday. The 27,319-acre blaze has claimed 2 lives and destroyed a dozen structures.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are 71 active large fires burning, mostly in the Western U.S., including 28 in Idaho, 12 in Montana, 11 in Oregon and 8 in California. Red flag warnings for strong east winds have been issued for western Washington and Oregon on Friday and Saturday, increasing the risk of additional fast-spreading blazes.

Research has shown that climate change has contributed to an increase in the frequency of large fires and the area burned by western wildfires, as fire seasons become longer and more dangerous. In California, autumn is also trending warmer and drier, with an increasing risk of extreme fire weather. High tree mortality due to drought and high temperatures, and overly dense forests from a long history of fire suppression, are also important factors.

“Fires are burning hotter and more intensely than we’ve ever seen,” Forrest said.

