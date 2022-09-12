Torrential rain and flooding inundate Chicago, southeastern Wisconsin

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Widespread heavy rainfall doused the Chicago area on Sunday, with nearly six inches of rain flooding streets, drenching fans at the Chicago Bears’ season-opening football game and turning storm drains into massive geysers. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The rain spread into the area on Sunday morning before quickly ramping up and turning dangerous. In just a one-hour period from 8:40 to 9:40 a.m. local time, 3.5 inches of rain fell in Chicago’s Albany Park. In total, 5.63 inches of rain fell there, according to local storm reports published by the National Weather Service.

Heavy rains also fell across southeastern Wisconsin, with Milwaukee seeing its sixth-wettest day on record Sunday. It got 4.78 inches of rain — more than its average rainfall for the entire month of June. It was the city’s wettest September day on record.

With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 AM CDT Monday, Milwaukee has set:

💧a daily rainfall record for Sept 11 beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000

💧 a record one day rainfall total for the month of September breaking the old record of 4.32" set back on Sept 8, 1941#wiwx — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) September 12, 2022

Widespread downpours soaked southeastern Wisconsin. A massive swath of more than two inches of rain was recorded from Madison to Racine, causing local streams and rivers to rise.

Racine appeared to be the big rainfall winner of the day. More than nine inches of rain fell on the city, smashing the previous record of 4.8 inches.

In Chicago, the city’s storm drains simply could not handle that much rain falling at once, leading to dramatic scenes on area roadways — and a sloppy football game on national television.

A weather station in Lincoln Square recorded 5.9 inches of rain, one in Portage Park saw 5.86 inches, and another in the western Chicago suburb of Lisle tallied 5.56 inches. In all three cases, the stations recorded nearly three or more inches of rainfall in just an hour-long period — making it difficult for storm drains to keep up.

This morning at Lawrence and Ravenswood pic.twitter.com/cf22at05Ha — Kyna (@KJintheCity) September 11, 2022

Several posts on social media showed flooded intersections, with water pooling at the wheels of cars parked along the side of the street. Other videos showed water shooting out of the sewers in Chicago, launching more water onto already flooded streets. Many basements and ground-floor units in the city were reported to have flooded, and Loyola University Chicago’s Cudahy Library remained closed Monday after suffering water damage.

At Soldier Field, the home team Chicago Bears played a wet and wild football game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Heavy rain poured on fans at the game — dousing some more than others and causing water to pour into the stadium. On the field, crews tried to brush the water off the field before the game, but much of the damage had been done.

After upsetting the 49ers 19-10, the victorious Bears had fun on the soaked grass field, using it as a slip-and-slide in their celebrations.

RAINY DAY BEARS… @ChicagoBears SLIDING into this season with 2-5” of rain around Chicago … having some fun at @SoldierField pic.twitter.com/k2fTm7H2KQ — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 12, 2022

On Monday morning, it was still pouring over parts of north-central Illinois, as the unusually slow-moving low-pressure system that was responsible for the heavy rainfall across the region continued to spin over the southern shores of Lake Michigan.

A flood warning remained in effect for parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties, where the Fox River and Root River, respectively, are expected to remain above flood stage until Wednesday morning.

Flood watches were still in effect for several counties in Wisconsin and northern Illinois until 1 p.m. local time, although the heaviest of the rain has left the area.

Sunday’s excessive rainfall fits into a pattern of more extreme precipitation in the Upper Midwest amid rising temperatures. According to the federal government’s National Climate Assessment, the amount of rain that falls in the top 1 percent of events has increased by 42 percent in the Midwest over the past 60 years.

