This is why D.C.’s sunrises and sunsets have had a reddish hue

The sun’s usually bright and vibrant colors at sunrise and sunset in recent days were replaced by dim and soft reddish hues in the sky. The culprit? Western wildfire smoke in the atmosphere that filtered the sunlight reaching the ground. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight As a result of the smoky haze, sunrise and sunset appeared more like a moonrise and moonset — with lower contrast and more detail in the sun. Some images show sunspots that triggered recent aurora displays.

You may have noticed that the smoke was also less apparent during the midday. The sky was slightly less blue and had a milky-white appearance during much of the day. But at sunrise and sunset, the sun dramatically dimmed and appeared to become a soft glow in the sky near the horizon.

The enhanced reds of a smoky sunset are thanks to the short wavelengths of blue light being captured by the haze. Red or orange wavelengths are longer and able to pass through and be seen.

Have you noticed that the sky looks a bit milky today despite the lack of clouds? Current satellite imagery shows that smoke from western wildfires has moved in aloft, dampening the amount of sunlight reaching the ground today. Our view from the office is also attached. pic.twitter.com/jITrxbvTAk — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 16, 2022

Photographing a smoke-dimmed sun in the sky is much easier than shooting an extremely bright sun. This is because the sun and foreground can be properly exposed in a photo with a dimmed sun. It is similar to the lower contrast that makes for pleasing “blue hour” images around dusk and dawn.

While wildfire smoke aloft in our skies has already significantly lessened compared to recent days, thanks to a weak cold front moving offshore, we may continue to see some until a stronger push of cooler air moves in from the north during the midweek.

Fortunately, an early-season storm will drop rain across the West Coast. While it has not fully extinguished the ongoing fires, more moisture in the region has helped firefighting efforts. The amount of smoke entering the atmosphere is currently much lower, which may help keep our skies cleaner ahead.

Many Capital Weather Gang readers and photographers in the area captured the smoky skies as well. Some of the best captures we have seen are included below.

Smoke from the wildfires out west has been affecting our air quality and sky conditions. Here's this morning's sunrise from the Lincoln Memorial. #dc @capitalweather @PoPville @KathrynProciv pic.twitter.com/XHPFd56AxV — Phil Yabut (@philliefan_99) September 17, 2022

D.C. — pay attention to how red the sunset is tonight.



That’s from West Coast wildfire smoke. The hydrocarbons that comprise the smoke scatter short wavelengths, allowing only reddish hues to penetrate the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/eVqRUprbhi — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) September 16, 2022

Ian Livingston contributed to this report.

